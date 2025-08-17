Aize signs MoU with McDermott

Aize and McDermott are shaping a potential alliance

Aize says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with McDermott to strengthen our presence and collaboration in the Middle East. This strategic MoU spans the entire project lifecycle - from EPC through pre-operations to full Operations, starting with a focus on Qatar, with the UAE & Saudi under consideration for future phases.

"At Aize, we empower industrial companies to accelerate their digital transformation through our digital twin technology. By centralising data and workflows in a single, intuitive workspace, we help teams make better decisions, faster, from design through to operations. Aize shared goal with McDermott is to fast-track digital adoption, broaden our opportunity space, and unlock greater value for customers in the region. Together, Aize and McDermott are shaping a potential alliance that combines complementary strengths and a common vision for operational excellence," the Company said in its media release.