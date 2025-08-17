  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Panama Canal celebrates 111 years

2025 August 17   16:42

shipping

Panama Canal celebrates 111 years

The Panama Canal marks 111 years of operations on August 15, 2025, renewing its commitment to a sustainable future through a water strategy focused on public well-being and an operational vision that enhances the country’s logistical competitiveness, the ACP press release said.

Since the waterway’s inauguration in 1914, with the historic transit of the steamship Ancón, which, for the first time, connected the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, the canal has been a driver of Panama’s economic and social development while also a transformer of global maritime trade.

This impact has grown over the past 25 years under Panamanian administration, during which the interoceanic waterway has contributed B/. 28.266 billion in direct payments to the National Treasury, in addition to B/. 15 billion investments in capital projects, operational maintenance, and watershed management.

“In 25 years under Panamanian administration, the canal has doubled its capacity, expanded its locks, and strengthened its security. It has grown from being a strategic passage to a model of efficiency, transparency, and technical commitment. Every dollar generated is reinvested to ensure this artery continues to beat in service to the world while any surplus is contributed towards Panama’s social development,” stated Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales.

Environmental commitment and sustainability

The Panama Canal maintains a robust sustainability strategy with a strong focus on decarbonization and climate change adaptation. In line with the International Maritime Organization’s target, it has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Key actions include specific emission reduction goals and the acquisition of 10 tugboats with hybrid propulsion systems. Today the first two vessels, the Isla Barro Colorado and the Isla Bastimentos, were christened. These vessels significantly reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and lower underwater noise, all of which benefits marine life.

In addition to their environmental benefits, the electric motors represent substantial fuel savings and extend maintenance intervals, further boosting operational efficiency.

Social impact in the watershed and progress on the Río Indio lake project

The Panama Canal’s sustainable watershed management has benefited thousands of people through socio-environmental programs such as land titling, reforestation, agribusiness, and environmental education.

Within this framework, the project to create a lake in the Río Indio watershed, currently under development, seeks to deliver benefits to local communities by improving their quality of life while helping conserve their environment. The goal is to ensure water security for more than two million Panamanians who rely on the Panama Canal’s lakes. This resource is vital for more than half of the country’s population and its productive sectors including agriculture, industry, education, health, and commerce.

The project is advancing with an integrated approach, incorporating sustainable development plans for watershed communities and environmental safeguards aligned with international best practices, balancing infrastructure development with ecological preservation and respect for the rights of families affected by the project.

Strategic projects for the future

With a vision focused on national and regional development, the Panama Canal is promoting four strategic initiatives: An energy corridor, new port terminals, a logistics corridor, and the reinforcement of the water system. These projects are designed to generate long-term value, foster innovation, and solidify Panama’s position as a key hub for global trade and connectivity.

On its 111th anniversary, the Panama Canal reaffirms its role as a driver of sustainable development, committed to Panama, its people, and world commerce.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:01

Aize signs MoU with McDermott

13:09

Mermaid projects award approximately $430-500 million

11:20

HD Hyundai explores Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation with South Korea and US officials

09:54

WFW advises ECAs and lenders on JOLCO financing for ONE newbuild container fleet

2025 August 16

15:11

Ocean Yield announces investment in LNG carriers with long-term charters

14:01

Centrica and Devon Energy enter into long term natural gas sale & purchase agreement

12:29

BetterSea launches the world’s first FuelEU Index, signaling a new era of transparency and trading confidence

11:33

BIMCO developed a USTR Clause for Time Charter Parties, no SHIPMAN Clause planned

10:08

ONE launches new "Door Delivery" service in Saudi Arabia

2025 August 15

18:00

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers second 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel PCTC to H-Line Shipping

17:00

Bosphorus traffic suspended after Tenacity Venture suffers engine failure

16:35

Tallink Megastar evacuates passengers after bus fire at Helsinki West Terminal

16:27

Wan Hai Lines names final 13,100 TEU vessel at Samsung Heavy Industries

15:56

Container traffic at the Port of Aarhus reaches record highs in July

15:46

Porthos offshore CO₂ pipeline installation completed in North Sea

14:23

Indian Navy receives third survey vessel Ikshak from GRSE

13:42

X-Press Feeders сriticizes Sri Lanka сourt ruling over X-Press Pearl case

13:12

Jiangsu Dajin wins contracts for 12 new vessels across two types

12:41

Geneva negotiations fail to produce draft for global plastic treaty

12:20

Equinor to operate first U.S. Jones Act hybrid offshore wind vessel built by Edison Chouest Offshore

11:50

Smart Port Market to reach $7.95 bln by 2030, says MarketsandMarkets

11:01

ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical receive first Very Large Ethane Carrier for AW Shipping

10:40

Yang Ming delivers modest Q2 2025 profit

10:09

Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Energy and Korea Southern Power sign LNG cooperation agreement

09:37

Houthi-run HOCC issues new FAQ to assure safe commercial shipping in Red Sea region

2025 August 14

18:00

HHLA reports higher container throughput in H1 2025

17:33

Enefit Green and Sumitomo Corporation end cooperation on Liivi Bay offshore wind farm

17:02

Singapore Port July throughput reaches 3.87 mln TEU; bunker sales at 4.92 mln tons, highest in over 18 months

16:49

Fire erupts on Maersk container ship en route from Rotterdam to Malaysia

16:19

Port of Amsterdam renews biodiesel facility sublease with Greenergy until 2035

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news