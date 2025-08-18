Strategic Marine delivers two Gen 4 fast crew boats to Aesen

Strategic Marine has delivered two Generation 4 Fast Crew Boats (FCBs) to Aesen, according to the company's release.

This is the first delivery from Strategic Marine to Aesen, an operator with a fleet of more than 120 offshore vessels.

The 42-metre vessels, developed in collaboration with Southerly Designs, are designed for offshore energy support operations.

Each can accommodate up to 80 personnel in enhanced seating and is equipped with strengthened decks for flexible cargo use.

The vessels are prepared for the potential addition of walk-to-work or motion-compensated gangway systems and will begin service in the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to Strategic Marine Chief Executive Officer Chan Eng Yew, “We are delighted to deliver our first two Gen 4 Fast Crew Boats to Aesen and welcome them into our growing portfolio of global clients.”

Aesen Chief Executive Officer Darren Ang said: “The addition of Aesen 107 and Aesen 108 strengthens our capabilities and reinforces our position as a forward-looking solutions provider in the offshore marine industry.”

The two companies highlighted that the hull form of the vessels was designed to improve fuel efficiency, seakeeping, and environmental performance.

Aesen is an international provider of marine and offshore solutions. It operates across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, serving sectors including oil and gas, renewable energy, and marine civil construction. The company specializes in integrated marine and crew mobility services.

Strategic Marine Group is a global shipbuilder headquartered in Singapore with facilities in several regions, including Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company focuses on aluminium vessel construction for offshore energy, defense, ferry and transportation, and port services. It has built more than 600 vessels in aluminium and steel for commercial and government clients.