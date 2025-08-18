USACE Alaska District selects Kiewit for $399.4 million Nome harbor expansion contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Alaska District has awarded Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. a $399.4 million construction contract to deliver Phase 1A of the Port of Nome Modification Project, according to USACE's release.

The award is funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Phase 1A consists of a 1,200-foot extension to the existing causeway, including about 600 feet of new dock face.

According to USACE, the Nome expansion will enlarge the outer basin and create a new deep-water basin at a depth of -40 feet. Current depths of -22 feet limit safe access for vessels with drafts greater than about 18 feet. Following Phase 1A, Phase 2 is scheduled to dredge the deep and outer basins to -40 feet.

The City of Nome serves as the project’s non-federal sponsor.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a federal agency operating under the Department of the Army. It is responsible for civil and military engineering projects, including navigation infrastructure, flood risk management, environmental restoration, and support to the Department of Defense. The Alaska District is one of its regional divisions.

Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. is a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation, which is incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. It operates as a construction and engineering company and delivers infrastructure projects across the western United States.

The City of Nome is a home-rule municipality located in the Nome Census Area, Alaska.