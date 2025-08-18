Asyad Group сompletes transport of 115-ton LNG tank from India to Saudi Arabia

Asyad Group has completed the transport of a pressurized liquefied natural gas (LNG) cryogenic tank weighing 115 metric tons for Gas Lab Asia, moving it from Northern India to Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

According to the company's release, the operation involved a 28-meter-long, 5.5-meter-high tank that was moved 1,500 kilometers overland to Mumbai port during three weeks before shipment by sea across the Arabian Sea.

The company highlighted that transporting cryogenic tanks requires strict control of temperature and pressure, supported by specialized equipment and handling. The move included engineering assessments, route planning, compliance checks, and last-mile coordination to ensure safety and efficiency.

Asyad Group is a state-owned integrated logistics group headquartered in Muscat, Oman. It operates shipping, ports, free zones, and logistics services, functioning as the logistics arm of the Government of Oman. The group oversees Oman’s seaports and shipping company and manages the country’s role in regional and international logistics networks.

Gas Lab Asia is a company engaged in the supply and development of equipment and systems related to gas processing and handling. It specializes in industrial and cryogenic applications, serving sectors that require advanced gas storage and transport solutions.