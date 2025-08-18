ABS and Saronic Technologies Sign MOU on autonomous maritime technology

ABS and Saronic Technologies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore autonomous technologies for maritime applications.

According to ABS's release, the agreement establishes a cooperative framework for the two organizations to collaborate on projects related to improving technical requirements for autonomous surface vessels (ASV) and classification services for Saronic autonomous capabilities.

“Advancing autonomous technologies and uncrewed systems unlocks safer, more efficient operations across the maritime sector. We are delighted to work together with Saronic to foster innovation in this space, supporting cutting-edge solutions to redefine what’s possible for maritime operations worldwide,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a U.S.-based nonprofit classification society that develops and applies standards for the design, construction, and operation of ships and offshore structures.

Saronic Technologies Inc. is a U.S.-registered private company specializing in the development of autonomous and uncrewed maritime systems. Its core business involves designing and testing solutions for autonomous surface vessels, including both software and hardware platforms.