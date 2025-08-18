Port of Salalah reports 21% growth in container throughput in H1 2025

Port of Salalah, Oman’s largest container terminal and a transshipment hub on the Arabian Sea, reported one of its strongest operational and financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

According to the company's release, the Container Terminal handled 2.03 million TEUs, up 21% from 1.68 million TEUs in the same period last year. The increase followed the completion of the terminal upgrade and the full phasing-in of Gemini proforma services by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.

The General Cargo Terminal processed 12.91 million metric tonnes, compared with 11.66 million metric tonnes a year earlier, reflecting an 11% rise, mainly due to higher dry bulk exports.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Braik bin Musallam al Amri said the improved container throughput was linked to the completed terminal upgrade. “Following the successful completion of our container terminal upgrade project, we are pleased to report a steady recovery in transshipment volumes,” he said. He added that handling capacity has increased from 4.5 million TEUs to 6 million TEUs. “The Gemini network has played a pivotal role in supporting this positive trajectory, further solidifying Port of Salalah’s position as a premier regional transshipment hub.”

Al Amri also stated that general cargo volumes continue to grow, particularly gypsum exports. “This positive trajectory necessitates focused investment in equipment upgrades and infrastructure enhancements to maintain service quality and support future expansion,” he said.

Financially, consolidated revenue from operations rose to RO 42.42 million, up from RO 35.04 million in the same period last year. Consolidated EBITDA increased to RO 12.78 million from RO 7.13 million, while consolidated net profit rose to RO 2.48 million compared with RO 1.57 million in H1 2024.

Port of Salalah is a publicly listed company on the Muscat Stock Exchange, Port of Salalah operates under a concession agreement with the Government of Oman. It is managed by APM Terminals, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk.