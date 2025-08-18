Container Terminal Mała and TorKol agree on new intermodal terminal in Poland

Container Terminal Mała, part of CLIP Group, signed an agreement with TorKol to construct a new intermodal terminal in Małaszewicze.

According to the company's release, the project will be carried out under a “design and build” contract as part of the initiative “Construction of an intermodal terminal at the EU border within the Free Customs Zone in Małaszewicze.” Completion is planned for June 2026.

The facility will enable transfers between the broad gauge (1520 mm) rail system used east of Poland and the standard gauge (1435 mm) used in Europe.

Planned works include new track layouts, modernization of arrival and departure tracks, expanded yards and access roads, installation of cargo-handling equipment, and implementation of IT systems for terminal management. TorKol will oversee the construction process.

CLIP Group sp. z o.o. is a private Polish logistics operator headquartered in Swarzędz, Poland. The company provides intermodal transport services, integrating rail, road, and warehousing solutions.

TorKol sp. z o.o. is a Polish infrastructure and construction company specializing in railway engineering and logistics facility development.