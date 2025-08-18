Nanjing Tanker Corporation plans to build two new LR2 product/crude oil tankers

Nanjing Tanker Corporation, a subsidiary of China Changjiang National Shipping Group, which is part of China Merchant Group, has announced plans to build two new LR2 product/crude oil tankers as part of its fleet expansion.

According to the company, this is the second procurement in its strategy to strengthen its role in global energy transportation.

Three shipyards submitted bids for the project. Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd. received the highest evaluation, followed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Tanker Corporation is a Chinese shipping company specializing in the transportation of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates under China Changjiang National Shipping Group and functions as part of the China Merchant Group, a state-owned enterprise with a broad portfolio in shipping, logistics, and infrastructure.