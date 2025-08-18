  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Putin decree sets conditions for ExxonMobil return to Sakhalin-1

2025 August 18   11:35

offshore

Putin decree sets conditions for ExxonMobil return to Sakhalin-1

Russia has approved a new legal framework that may allow foreign shareholders to reclaim their stakes in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project.

President Vladimir Putin signed Decree No. 559 on August 15, 2025, amending the 2022 order that had transferred the project to a new Russian operator.  

According to the text, a foreign party seeking to return must take actions aimed at lifting sanctions that negatively affect the project, sign contracts for the supply of foreign-made equipment and parts, and transfer previously accumulated funds to the project’s accounts.

The decree takes effect upon official publication.  

The measure follows earlier steps taken since the 2022 handover. In December 2024 the Kremlin extended the deadline to dispose of ExxonMobil’s unclaimed stake until January 1, 2026.

The current operator, Sakhalin-1 LLC, is managed by Sakhalinmorneftegaz-Shelf, a subsidiary of Rosneft, under a 2022 government resolution.  

ExxonMobil previously held a 30 percent operator interest in Sakhalin-1 and exited Russia in 2022. In its financial disclosures that April, the company recorded a $3.4 billion after-tax charge linked to the withdrawal.

Japanese consortium SODECO and India’s ONGC Videsh were allowed to retain their stakes after the 2022 restructuring.

The Sakhalin-1 project is operated under a production-sharing agreement signed in the 1990s and includes the Chayvo, Odoptu and Arkutun-Dagi offshore fields in the Sea of Okhotsk. Crude oil is exported through the De-Kastri terminal to Asian markets.  

Analysts note that the decree creates a legal pathway for the return of foreign investors but makes it conditional on sanctions relief and restoration of foreign technology supplies, conditions that remain difficult to meet. 

ExxonMobil is a U.S. multinational oil and gas corporation incorporated in New Jersey and headquartered in Irving, Texas. 

Rosneft is a Russian public joint stock company majority-owned by the Russian Federation through Rosneftegaz. It is the country’s largest integrated oil producer and operates exploration, production, refining, and marketing activities. 

Sakhalinmorneftegaz-Shelf is a limited liability company registered in Russia and a wholly owned subsidiary of Rosneft. It is responsible for offshore oil and gas activities on Sakhalin and manages Sakhalin-1 LLC. 

SODECO is a Japanese consortium established as a special-purpose company with participation of the Japanese government and private firms. It holds a minority stake in Sakhalin-1. 

ONGC Videsh is the international arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, a public sector company of the Government of India. It holds overseas upstream assets, including a stake in Sakhalin-1.

Topics:

legislation

oil and gas sector

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:32

Wuhu Shipyard launches automated hull production line with 25% output increase

14:35

First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

14:07

WinGD warns IMO Net Zero Rules risk delay without clearer incentives

13:54

Chinese shipowners cut newbuilding orders by half but remain top buyers — BRS

13:13

Royal Van der Leun completes electrical systems for Damen’s all-electric ferry Frisia E-I in Germany

12:43

Seaspan orders 12 more 9,000-TEU ships at CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua

12:28

Samsung Heavy signs contracts for six LNG carriers worth $1.5bn

11:10

Nanjing Tanker Corporation plans to build two new LR2 product/crude oil tankers

10:25

SeaBird Exploration signs contract for Fulmar Explorer under SED Energy Holdings

10:07

Container Terminal Mała and TorKol agree on new intermodal terminal in Poland

09:25

Port of Salalah reports 21% growth in container throughput in H1 2025

08:16

ABS and Saronic Technologies Sign MOU on autonomous maritime technology

07:31

Asyad Group сompletes transport of 115-ton LNG tank from India to Saudi Arabia

06:02

USACE Alaska District selects Kiewit for $399.4 million Nome harbor expansion contract

05:46

Strategic Marine delivers two Gen 4 fast crew boats to Aesen

2025 August 17

16:42

Panama Canal celebrates 111 years

15:01

Aize signs MoU with McDermott

13:09

Mermaid projects award approximately $430-500 million

11:20

HD Hyundai explores Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation with South Korea and US officials

09:54

WFW advises ECAs and lenders on JOLCO financing for ONE newbuild container fleet

2025 August 16

15:11

Ocean Yield announces investment in LNG carriers with long-term charters

14:01

Centrica and Devon Energy enter into long term natural gas sale & purchase agreement

12:29

BetterSea launches the world’s first FuelEU Index, signaling a new era of transparency and trading confidence

11:33

BIMCO developed a USTR Clause for Time Charter Parties, no SHIPMAN Clause planned

10:08

ONE launches new "Door Delivery" service in Saudi Arabia

2025 August 15

18:00

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers second 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel PCTC to H-Line Shipping

17:00

Bosphorus traffic suspended after Tenacity Venture suffers engine failure

16:35

Tallink Megastar evacuates passengers after bus fire at Helsinki West Terminal

16:27

Wan Hai Lines names final 13,100 TEU vessel at Samsung Heavy Industries

15:56

Container traffic at the Port of Aarhus reaches record highs in July

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news