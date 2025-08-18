Samsung Heavy signs contracts for six LNG carriers worth $1.5bn

Samsung Heavy Industries said it has secured two contracts worth a total of 2.1 trillion won (about $1.5 billion) to build six liquefied natural gas carriers for two undisclosed shipowners in Oceania.

The company said in regulatory filings on Monday that the ships will be delivered in stages through late 2028.

According to the filings, Samsung Heavy will construct four LNG carriers for 1.43 trillion won (about $1.04 billion) with delivery by November 2028.

A second deal covers two LNG carriers for 705.7 billion won (about $510 million) with delivery by January 2028. The buyers were not disclosed.

The filings indicate a per-vessel price of about $255–260 million. With these contracts, the company has secured $4.8 billion (about 6.74 trillion won) in orders so far in 2025, reaching 49 percent of its full-year target of $9.8 billion (about 13.77 trillion won).

Orders received this year include seven LNG carriers, nine shuttle tankers, two ethane carriers, four crude oil tankers, two container carriers and one offshore production facility module in pre-work.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korea–based corporation engaged in shipbuilding and offshore engineering.