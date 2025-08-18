  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Seaspan orders 12 more 9,000-TEU ships at CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua

2025 August 18   12:43

shipbuilding

Seaspan orders 12 more 9,000-TEU ships at CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua

Seaspan has placed an order for twelve 9,000-TEU containerships at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The contract was settled in renminbi and supported by ICBC Leasing.  

According to CSSC, the ships are designed as neo-panamax vessels based on Hudong-Zhonghua’s high-efficiency platform. Delivery dates were not disclosed.

Seaspan’s overall order pipeline extends through August 2029.  

Chinese trade press reported that, with this latest deal, Seaspan’s newbuilding program in China totals 67 vessels, including previous contracts at multiple Chinese shipyards.  

The order marks Seaspan’s third renminbi-denominated shipbuilding contract with Chinese yards since 2024, following an October 2024 agreement for six 13,600-TEU vessels at Hudong-Zhonghua, also backed by ICBC Leasing.  

Earlier in May 2025, Seaspan signed for six 10,000-TEU vessels at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding with deliveries expected in 2028, and Hudong-Zhonghua announced a letter of intent with the company for six 8,300-TEU methanol-ready vessels.  

As of June 30, 2025, Seaspan reported an operating fleet of 182 vessels totaling 1,886,380 TEU, together with 42 newbuilds under construction and two pure car and truck carriers delivered in July. This brings Seaspan’s committed newbuilding program to 44 vessels with deliveries scheduled through August 2029.  

The company also disclosed approximately $2.8 billion in financing raised through sale-leaseback transactions covering 19 ships, including 15 containerships of 11,400–17,000 TEU and four car carriers of 7,000–10,800 CEU. 

Seaspan Corporation is a ship leasing company incorporated in the Marshall Islands. It operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Corp. and focuses on owning and chartering container vessels to major liner companies.  

China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) is a state-owned enterprise established under the direct supervision of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. It is the largest shipbuilding group in China.  

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of CSSC based in Shanghai. It is specialized in the construction of large containerships, LNG carriers, and naval vessels.

Topics:

CSSC

Seaspan

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:32

Wuhu Shipyard launches automated hull production line with 25% output increase

14:35

First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

14:07

WinGD warns IMO Net Zero Rules risk delay without clearer incentives

13:54

Chinese shipowners cut newbuilding orders by half but remain top buyers — BRS

13:13

Royal Van der Leun completes electrical systems for Damen’s all-electric ferry Frisia E-I in Germany

12:28

Samsung Heavy signs contracts for six LNG carriers worth $1.5bn

11:35

Putin decree sets conditions for ExxonMobil return to Sakhalin-1

11:10

Nanjing Tanker Corporation plans to build two new LR2 product/crude oil tankers

10:25

SeaBird Exploration signs contract for Fulmar Explorer under SED Energy Holdings

10:07

Container Terminal Mała and TorKol agree on new intermodal terminal in Poland

09:25

Port of Salalah reports 21% growth in container throughput in H1 2025

08:16

ABS and Saronic Technologies Sign MOU on autonomous maritime technology

07:31

Asyad Group сompletes transport of 115-ton LNG tank from India to Saudi Arabia

06:02

USACE Alaska District selects Kiewit for $399.4 million Nome harbor expansion contract

05:46

Strategic Marine delivers two Gen 4 fast crew boats to Aesen

2025 August 17

16:42

Panama Canal celebrates 111 years

15:01

Aize signs MoU with McDermott

13:09

Mermaid projects award approximately $430-500 million

11:20

HD Hyundai explores Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation with South Korea and US officials

09:54

WFW advises ECAs and lenders on JOLCO financing for ONE newbuild container fleet

2025 August 16

15:11

Ocean Yield announces investment in LNG carriers with long-term charters

14:01

Centrica and Devon Energy enter into long term natural gas sale & purchase agreement

12:29

BetterSea launches the world’s first FuelEU Index, signaling a new era of transparency and trading confidence

11:33

BIMCO developed a USTR Clause for Time Charter Parties, no SHIPMAN Clause planned

10:08

ONE launches new "Door Delivery" service in Saudi Arabia

2025 August 15

18:00

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers second 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel PCTC to H-Line Shipping

17:00

Bosphorus traffic suspended after Tenacity Venture suffers engine failure

16:35

Tallink Megastar evacuates passengers after bus fire at Helsinki West Terminal

16:27

Wan Hai Lines names final 13,100 TEU vessel at Samsung Heavy Industries

15:56

Container traffic at the Port of Aarhus reaches record highs in July

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news