Seaspan orders 12 more 9,000-TEU ships at CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua

Seaspan has placed an order for twelve 9,000-TEU containerships at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The contract was settled in renminbi and supported by ICBC Leasing.

According to CSSC, the ships are designed as neo-panamax vessels based on Hudong-Zhonghua’s high-efficiency platform. Delivery dates were not disclosed.

Seaspan’s overall order pipeline extends through August 2029.

Chinese trade press reported that, with this latest deal, Seaspan’s newbuilding program in China totals 67 vessels, including previous contracts at multiple Chinese shipyards.

The order marks Seaspan’s third renminbi-denominated shipbuilding contract with Chinese yards since 2024, following an October 2024 agreement for six 13,600-TEU vessels at Hudong-Zhonghua, also backed by ICBC Leasing.

Earlier in May 2025, Seaspan signed for six 10,000-TEU vessels at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding with deliveries expected in 2028, and Hudong-Zhonghua announced a letter of intent with the company for six 8,300-TEU methanol-ready vessels.

As of June 30, 2025, Seaspan reported an operating fleet of 182 vessels totaling 1,886,380 TEU, together with 42 newbuilds under construction and two pure car and truck carriers delivered in July. This brings Seaspan’s committed newbuilding program to 44 vessels with deliveries scheduled through August 2029.

The company also disclosed approximately $2.8 billion in financing raised through sale-leaseback transactions covering 19 ships, including 15 containerships of 11,400–17,000 TEU and four car carriers of 7,000–10,800 CEU.

Seaspan Corporation is a ship leasing company incorporated in the Marshall Islands. It operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Corp. and focuses on owning and chartering container vessels to major liner companies.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) is a state-owned enterprise established under the direct supervision of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. It is the largest shipbuilding group in China.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of CSSC based in Shanghai. It is specialized in the construction of large containerships, LNG carriers, and naval vessels.