Royal Van der Leun completes electrical systems for Damen’s all-electric ferry Frisia E-I in Germany

Frisia E-I, built by main contractor Damen, is the first fully electric catamaran operating in German waters, according to Royal Van der Leun's release.

The ferry now runs between Norddeich and Norderney, completing the route in about 30 minutes and recharging during passenger loading with 28-minute shore power cycles.

Royal Van der Leun was responsible for the full electrical package for the vessel and the shore-based solar-powered charging pontoon. The scope included main switchboards, energy management systems, alarm monitoring, fire detection, drives, and internal communications.

According to the company, its team joined Damen on board during test runs to fine-tune the systems. Adjustments covered the performance of the drives in different temperatures and synchronization with new high-voltage shore power. The vessel operates with quiet crossings and clean energy.

Royal Van der Leun B.V. is a Dutch private limited company headquartered in Sliedrecht, the Netherlands. It provides electrical and automation solutions for the maritime and industrial sectors and also operates in metal works.

Damen Shipyards Group N.V. is a Dutch shipbuilding company headquartered in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. It designs and constructs a wide range of vessels, including ferries, offshore vessels, and naval ships, and provides repair and conversion services.

AG Reederei Norden-Frisia is a German shipping company based in Norden, Lower Saxony. It operates ferry connections to the island of Norderney and other regional maritime services.