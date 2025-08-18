First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

As the Northern Sea Route becomes busy for this year’s summer navigation, the first Chinese container ship has arrived in the Russian Arctic port of Arkhangelsk.

The vessel Newnew Polar Bear, operated by Newnew Shipping, was received at the port on Friday.

The ship delivered 497 containers, marking the start of the season under the expanded Arctic Express N1 service.

The service connects the Chinese ports of Shanghai and Ningbo to Arkhangelsk, offering a shorter shipping option compared with the Suez Canal route.

Newnew Shipping is a Chinese maritime transport company that operates container shipping services, including routes through the Northern Sea Route. It is registered in China and conducts international liner services.

Port of Arkhangelsk is a Russian Arctic seaport located on the White Sea. It is a federally significant transport hub managed under Russian jurisdiction, handling container, general, and bulk cargo.

Northern Sea Route (NSR) is a Russian state-administered shipping lane that runs along the Arctic coast of Russia, from the Kara Sea to the Bering Strait. The route is regulated by Russian federal authorities, with access requiring official permits.