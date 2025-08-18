  1. Home
  2. News
  3. First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

2025 August 18   14:35

shipping

First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

As the Northern Sea Route becomes busy for this year’s summer navigation, the first Chinese container ship has arrived in the Russian Arctic port of Arkhangelsk.  

The vessel Newnew Polar Bear, operated by Newnew Shipping, was received at the port on Friday.

The ship delivered 497 containers, marking the start of the season under the expanded Arctic Express N1 service.  

The service connects the Chinese ports of Shanghai and Ningbo to Arkhangelsk, offering a shorter shipping option compared with the Suez Canal route. 

Newnew Shipping is a Chinese maritime transport company that operates container shipping services, including routes through the Northern Sea Route. It is registered in China and conducts international liner services.  

Port of Arkhangelsk is a Russian Arctic seaport located on the White Sea. It is a federally significant transport hub managed under Russian jurisdiction, handling container, general, and bulk cargo.  

Northern Sea Route (NSR) is a Russian state-administered shipping lane that runs along the Arctic coast of Russia, from the Kara Sea to the Bering Strait. The route is regulated by Russian federal authorities, with access requiring official permits.  

Topics:

Arctic

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:32

Wuhu Shipyard launches automated hull production line with 25% output increase

14:07

WinGD warns IMO Net Zero Rules risk delay without clearer incentives

13:54

Chinese shipowners cut newbuilding orders by half but remain top buyers — BRS

13:13

Royal Van der Leun completes electrical systems for Damen’s all-electric ferry Frisia E-I in Germany

12:43

Seaspan orders 12 more 9,000-TEU ships at CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua

12:28

Samsung Heavy signs contracts for six LNG carriers worth $1.5bn

11:35

Putin decree sets conditions for ExxonMobil return to Sakhalin-1

11:10

Nanjing Tanker Corporation plans to build two new LR2 product/crude oil tankers

10:25

SeaBird Exploration signs contract for Fulmar Explorer under SED Energy Holdings

10:07

Container Terminal Mała and TorKol agree on new intermodal terminal in Poland

09:25

Port of Salalah reports 21% growth in container throughput in H1 2025

08:16

ABS and Saronic Technologies Sign MOU on autonomous maritime technology

07:31

Asyad Group сompletes transport of 115-ton LNG tank from India to Saudi Arabia

06:02

USACE Alaska District selects Kiewit for $399.4 million Nome harbor expansion contract

05:46

Strategic Marine delivers two Gen 4 fast crew boats to Aesen

2025 August 17

16:42

Panama Canal celebrates 111 years

15:01

Aize signs MoU with McDermott

13:09

Mermaid projects award approximately $430-500 million

11:20

HD Hyundai explores Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation with South Korea and US officials

09:54

WFW advises ECAs and lenders on JOLCO financing for ONE newbuild container fleet

2025 August 16

15:11

Ocean Yield announces investment in LNG carriers with long-term charters

14:01

Centrica and Devon Energy enter into long term natural gas sale & purchase agreement

12:29

BetterSea launches the world’s first FuelEU Index, signaling a new era of transparency and trading confidence

11:33

BIMCO developed a USTR Clause for Time Charter Parties, no SHIPMAN Clause planned

10:08

ONE launches new "Door Delivery" service in Saudi Arabia

2025 August 15

18:00

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers second 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel PCTC to H-Line Shipping

17:00

Bosphorus traffic suspended after Tenacity Venture suffers engine failure

16:35

Tallink Megastar evacuates passengers after bus fire at Helsinki West Terminal

16:27

Wan Hai Lines names final 13,100 TEU vessel at Samsung Heavy Industries

15:56

Container traffic at the Port of Aarhus reaches record highs in July

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news