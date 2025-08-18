  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wuhu Shipyard launches automated hull production line with 25% output increase

2025 August 18   15:32

shipbuilding

Wuhu Shipyard launches automated hull production line with 25% output increase

Wuhu Shipyard has commissioned an intelligent hull-processing line covering the full chain of flame and plasma cutting, pre-panel assembly, welding, automatic marking, longitudinal bone hoisting, installation and welding.

The facility is designed for continuous operation, with robots handling core processes while workers focus on final repair and grinding.  

According to the company, the line raises the monthly output of flat plates to 253 pieces with about 40% flat sections, compared to around 200 pieces previously.

With dual-shift robot operation, capacity may reach 260 pieces.

An intelligent roller conveyor supports uninterrupted production where “workers rotate but machines keep running.”  Wuhu Shipyard states that plate flatness is maintained within ≤2 mm, welding deformation precision has improved, and quality costs have decreased by more than 5%. Real-time data collection provides traceability and forecasting for quality issues.  

Labor deployment has been reduced from 35 to 20 workers per shift, which the company calculates saves about RMB 3 million annually for two shifts, based on an average annual cost of RMB 100,000 per worker.

Laser tracking welding with ±0.15 mm precision has lowered consumables use by 23%, while mechanical flattening has replaced fire-based methods, cutting RMB 260,000 in acetylene costs per year. Welding heat input has fallen by 23%, reducing electricity consumption year-on-year.  

The company reports that process connection efficiency has increased by more than 30%. A CNC system enables rapid parameter changes for different plate sizes and longitudinal spacing without mechanical reconfiguration, aimed at small-batch and varied production.  

Environmental data reported by the company includes an annual reduction of more than 18 tons of acetylene consumption and an improvement in electricity efficiency of 23%. Employee training programs are underway to shift operators toward intelligent operation and maintenance roles. 

Wuhu Shipyard Co., Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise registered in Anhui Province, People’s Republic of China. It operates as a shipbuilding and repair company with business in inland and coastal vessel construction.  

Weihai Marine Industrial Base is a shipbuilding and marine engineering site developed under the administration of Wuhu Shipyard. It operates in Shandong Province, China, and is registered as a marine industrial facility with a focus on digitalized and automated manufacturing processes.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:35

First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

14:07

WinGD warns IMO Net Zero Rules risk delay without clearer incentives

13:54

Chinese shipowners cut newbuilding orders by half but remain top buyers — BRS

13:13

Royal Van der Leun completes electrical systems for Damen’s all-electric ferry Frisia E-I in Germany

12:43

Seaspan orders 12 more 9,000-TEU ships at CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua

12:28

Samsung Heavy signs contracts for six LNG carriers worth $1.5bn

11:35

Putin decree sets conditions for ExxonMobil return to Sakhalin-1

11:10

Nanjing Tanker Corporation plans to build two new LR2 product/crude oil tankers

10:25

SeaBird Exploration signs contract for Fulmar Explorer under SED Energy Holdings

10:07

Container Terminal Mała and TorKol agree on new intermodal terminal in Poland

09:25

Port of Salalah reports 21% growth in container throughput in H1 2025

08:16

ABS and Saronic Technologies Sign MOU on autonomous maritime technology

07:31

Asyad Group сompletes transport of 115-ton LNG tank from India to Saudi Arabia

06:02

USACE Alaska District selects Kiewit for $399.4 million Nome harbor expansion contract

05:46

Strategic Marine delivers two Gen 4 fast crew boats to Aesen

2025 August 17

16:42

Panama Canal celebrates 111 years

15:01

Aize signs MoU with McDermott

13:09

Mermaid projects award approximately $430-500 million

11:20

HD Hyundai explores Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation with South Korea and US officials

09:54

WFW advises ECAs and lenders on JOLCO financing for ONE newbuild container fleet

2025 August 16

15:11

Ocean Yield announces investment in LNG carriers with long-term charters

14:01

Centrica and Devon Energy enter into long term natural gas sale & purchase agreement

12:29

BetterSea launches the world’s first FuelEU Index, signaling a new era of transparency and trading confidence

11:33

BIMCO developed a USTR Clause for Time Charter Parties, no SHIPMAN Clause planned

10:08

ONE launches new "Door Delivery" service in Saudi Arabia

2025 August 15

18:00

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers second 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel PCTC to H-Line Shipping

17:00

Bosphorus traffic suspended after Tenacity Venture suffers engine failure

16:35

Tallink Megastar evacuates passengers after bus fire at Helsinki West Terminal

16:27

Wan Hai Lines names final 13,100 TEU vessel at Samsung Heavy Industries

15:56

Container traffic at the Port of Aarhus reaches record highs in July

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news