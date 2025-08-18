  1. Home
2025 August 18   16:25

FOBAS analysis finds stable bunker fuel quality with increased biofuel uptake

Global bunker fuel quality remained broadly steady in the first half of 2025 despite increased diversity of fuels and tighter environmental regulation, according to the latest FOBAS Fuel Insight report from LR.  

The analysis of fuels tested by LR’s Fuel Oil Bunkering Analysis and Advisory Service (FOBAS) showed that most fuels met specification and were fit for use.

Of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) samples, 3.5% were off-spec, with only a small proportion deemed unusable.

For instance, 0.6% of VLSFO samples exceeded the 0.53% 95% confidence range of the 0.50%m.m MARPOL Annex VI sulphur limit.

Sediment stability performance varied by port, with some locations continuing to face problems while others supplied more stable fuels.

Distillate fuels maintained predictable performance and remained the preferred option for operations requiring stricter quality control.  

The report highlighted growing uptake of FAME-based biofuel blends, notably B30 RF, in ports such as Singapore, Algeciras and Antwerp.

This has been supported by decisions at MEPC 83 and ISO 8217:2024, which confirmed that blends of up to 30% are treated as conventional fuels, simplifying NOx compliance.

FOBAS testing so far has not identified systemic operational issues with such blends, with quality concerns largely linked to the conventional fuel elements.  

The report also noted increasing adoption of direct calorific value measurement through ASTM D240 Bomb Calorimetry to account for the lower energy content of biofuel blends.

Early adopters have reported more precise consumption forecasting, improved voyage planning and reduced cost variability.  

From 1 May 2025, the designation of the Mediterranean as a Sulphur Emission Control Area (SECA) introduced a 0.10% sulphur limit, requiring operators to adjust fuel management strategies in preparation for EU and FuelEU Maritime rules.  

FOBAS Product Manager Usman Muhammad said: “Shipowners today face a more complex fuel landscape than ever before. Our latest findings show that quality remains high and compliance strong, but also that success increasingly depends on proactive testing, data-driven decision-making and close cooperation between suppliers and operators. This approach will be essential as the industry accelerates its transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels.”  

The FOBAS Fuel Insight Programme is issued twice a year, sharing the findings of the FOBAS team on fuel quality and operational experience. 

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services company incorporated as a community interest company, providing classification, compliance and advisory services to the maritime industry and other sectors.  

FOBAS (Fuel Oil Bunkering Analysis and Advisory Service) is a service operated by Lloyd’s Register, offering testing, advisory and risk management solutions to ship operators regarding marine fuel quality and regulatory compliance.

bunkering

