Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH set key dates for merger completion

Golden Ocean Group Limited and CMB.TECH NV have confirmed the timeline for completing their merger.

Under the terms of the transaction, Golden Ocean will merge with and into CMB.TECH Bermuda Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of CMB.TECH, with CMB.TECH Bermuda as the surviving company and CMB.TECH as the issuer of the merger consideration shares.

The closing of the merger is expected on 20 August 2025, subject to approval at the Golden Ocean Special General Meeting on 19 August 2025.

The last day of trading in Golden Ocean shares on Nasdaq and the Oslo Stock Exchange is set for 19 August 2025, and the merger will become effective before market opening on 20 August 2025, Central European Summer Time.

Trading in the combined company and in CMB.TECH shares on both exchanges will begin on the same day.

Former Golden Ocean shareholders recorded on 20 August 2025 for NYSE and on 21 August 2025 for the Oslo Stock Exchange will receive CMB.TECH shares, with delivery scheduled for 21 August 2025 and 22 August 2025 respectively.

The securities will carry ISIN code BE0003816338 and CUSIP B38564108. In this transaction, Golden Ocean Group Limited acts as the transferor, CMB.TECH Bermuda Ltd. as the transferee, and CMB.TECH NV as the issuer of the consideration shares.

The merger will be completed before the scheduled publication of second quarter results. Golden Ocean will not release a separate report for the second quarter and the first half of 2025, as its financial results for this period will be included in the Q2 2025 report of CMB.TECH.

Golden Ocean Group Limited is a Bermuda-incorporated shipping company engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. Its fleet consists of 89 vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 13.5 million deadweight tonnes. The company’s ordinary shares are listed on Nasdaq, with a secondary listing on the Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker GOGL.

CMB.TECH NV is a limited liability company incorporated under Belgian law, listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Brussels under the ticker CMBT. It conducts its operations internationally and owns CMB.TECH Bermuda Ltd. CMB.TECH Bermuda Ltd. is a Bermuda-incorporated wholly owned subsidiary of CMB.TECH NV.