SCZONE delegation meets Toyota Tsusho in Tokyo to discuss East Port Said Ro-Ro station opening

On August 18, 2025, a delegation from the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), headed by Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien and joined by Assistant Chairman Cap. Mohamed Ibrahim and General Manager of Green Economy Dr. Mohamed Abouldahab, visited Tokyo to participate in the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), according to SCZONE's release.

On the sidelines of the event, the delegation met with Toyota Tsusho, part of the global consortium operating the Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) station at the western berth of East Port Said Port. The consortium also includes Bolloré of France and NYK of Japan.

Discussions focused on the station’s latest developments and its official opening date.

The facility covers 212,000 m², with a 600-meter berth and a 170,000 m² logistics yard.

TICAD9 is an international forum that gathers African states and development partners, including international and regional organizations, donor countries, Asian countries, private sector representatives, and civil society groups. It aims to promote cooperation between Asia and Africa and to integrate African priorities into development agendas. The forum was held every five years from 1993 until 2013 and since then has been organized every three years, alternating between Japan and an African country. The previous edition took place in Tunisia in 2022.

Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) is an Egyptian economic authority established by law to manage and develop areas surrounding the Suez Canal. It oversees industrial zones and ports within its jurisdiction and provides regulatory, investment, and logistical frameworks for domestic and international investors.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation is a Japanese general trading company and a member of the Toyota Group, engaged in global business activities across automotive, machinery, energy, infrastructure, chemicals, and food sectors.

Bolloré Group is a French conglomerate operating through subsidiaries in logistics, media, and energy, with a long-standing presence in African transport and logistics infrastructure.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is a Japanese shipping company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, providing global logistics services including container shipping, bulk shipping, and Ro-Ro vessel operations.