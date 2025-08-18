  1. Home
2025 August 18   17:27

shipbuilding

Vard Vung Tau delivers commissioning vessel Monsoon Enabler to Edda Wind

Edda Wind has taken delivery of the commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Monsoon Enabler from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, according to the company's release.

The vessel will undergo commissioning before beginning operations in Taiwan under a fixed contract until the end of 2025, according to the company.  

The Monsoon Enabler (IMO 1018212) is one of four sister vessels developed for Edda Wind. The series is based on VARD’s 4 25 design, which is intended to provide flexibility, operability and logistics efficiency for offshore wind construction and operation and maintenance campaigns.  

The vessel is prepared for zero-emission operations using a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept and is also methanol-ready. It is 87.5 metres long and can accommodate up to 120 people.

Edda Wind ASA is a Norwegian public limited company headquartered in Haugesund. It was established in 2015 by Østensjø Wind AS, a subsidiary of the Østensjø Group, and has since developed and operated offshore wind service vessels. In 2020, Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA acquired a 50% stake in the company.  

Vard Group AS is a Norwegian shipbuilding company that designs and constructs specialized vessels for offshore energy and other marine industries. It operates shipyards in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri S.p.A.  

Fincantieri S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company headquartered in Trieste and one of the largest shipbuilding groups in Europe. It is listed on the Borsa Italiana and operates in naval, cruise, and specialized vessel construction.

