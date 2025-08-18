Xeneta AS acquires eeSea to expand global freight data coverage

Xeneta AS announced the acquisition of maritime and supply chain data company eeSea, aiming to broaden the scope of data available to customers in evaluating and optimizing containerized freight.

According to Xeneta, the addition of eeSea’s schedule, transit time, and reliability data to its existing freight rate database will allow beneficial cargo owner procurement teams to manage contracts and suppliers based on service quality as well as cost.

Patrik Berglund, CEO of Xeneta, stated: “Today marks a key milestone for Xeneta; coming together with eeSea, and combining our data and skills, furthers our shared mission to bring transparency and efficiency to how ocean freight is bought and sold. Our combined data sources and coverage will provide customers with more actionable intelligence to control freight spend, as well as delivery reliability.”

Simon Sundboell, founder and CEO of eeSea, said: “I genuinely believe in Xeneta's vision, and everyday drive and commitment, to changing the way ocean freight is negotiated. A true partnership between carriers and cargo owners relies not only on the freight rates paid, but also on the operational performance provided by the carrier, such as transit times, reliability, cancelled sailings, weekly stability and schedule forecasting accuracy. I’m really looking forward to the combined offering that Xeneta and eeSea will provide to supporting this need.”

Xeneta AS is a privately held company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. It provides data and intelligence services to support freight procurement and logistics. The company employs more than 200 people globally and offers its services through platforms, data products, and expert teams.

eeSea ApS is a Copenhagen-based company established in 2015. It operates as a maritime and supply chain intelligence provider, specializing in data-driven analysis of global container shipping, including vessel tracking, transit times, reliability assessments, and forecasts of trade lane capacity.