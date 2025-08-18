  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Xeneta AS acquires eeSea to expand global freight data coverage

2025 August 18   18:00

shipping

Xeneta AS acquires eeSea to expand global freight data coverage

Xeneta AS announced the acquisition of maritime and supply chain data company eeSea, aiming to broaden the scope of data available to customers in evaluating and optimizing containerized freight.  

According to Xeneta, the addition of eeSea’s schedule, transit time, and reliability data to its existing freight rate database will allow beneficial cargo owner procurement teams to manage contracts and suppliers based on service quality as well as cost.  

Patrik Berglund, CEO of Xeneta, stated: “Today marks a key milestone for Xeneta; coming together with eeSea, and combining our data and skills, furthers our shared mission to bring transparency and efficiency to how ocean freight is bought and sold. Our combined data sources and coverage will provide customers with more actionable intelligence to control freight spend, as well as delivery reliability.”  

Simon Sundboell, founder and CEO of eeSea, said: “I genuinely believe in Xeneta's vision, and everyday drive and commitment, to changing the way ocean freight is negotiated. A true partnership between carriers and cargo owners relies not only on the freight rates paid, but also on the operational performance provided by the carrier, such as transit times, reliability, cancelled sailings, weekly stability and schedule forecasting accuracy. I’m really looking forward to the combined offering that Xeneta and eeSea will provide to supporting this need.”

Xeneta AS is a privately held company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. It provides data and intelligence services to support freight procurement and logistics. The company employs more than 200 people globally and offers its services through platforms, data products, and expert teams. 

eeSea ApS is a Copenhagen-based company established in 2015. It operates as a maritime and supply chain intelligence provider, specializing in data-driven analysis of global container shipping, including vessel tracking, transit times, reliability assessments, and forecasts of trade lane capacity.

Topics:

digitalisation

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Port of Hamburg container throughput rises 9.3 percent in H1 2025

17:27

Vard Vung Tau delivers commissioning vessel Monsoon Enabler to Edda Wind

17:09

SCZONE delegation meets Toyota Tsusho in Tokyo to discuss East Port Said Ro-Ro station opening

16:47

Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH set key dates for merger completion

16:25

FOBAS analysis finds stable bunker fuel quality with increased biofuel uptake

15:32

Wuhu Shipyard launches automated hull production line with 25% output increase

14:35

First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

14:07

WinGD warns IMO Net Zero Rules risk delay without clearer incentives

13:54

Chinese shipowners cut newbuilding orders by half but remain top buyers — BRS

13:13

Royal Van der Leun completes electrical systems for Damen’s all-electric ferry Frisia E-I in Germany

12:43

Seaspan orders 12 more 9,000-TEU ships at CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua

12:28

Samsung Heavy signs contracts for six LNG carriers worth $1.5bn

11:35

Putin decree sets conditions for ExxonMobil return to Sakhalin-1

11:10

Nanjing Tanker Corporation plans to build two new LR2 product/crude oil tankers

10:25

SeaBird Exploration signs contract for Fulmar Explorer under SED Energy Holdings

10:07

Container Terminal Mała and TorKol agree on new intermodal terminal in Poland

09:25

Port of Salalah reports 21% growth in container throughput in H1 2025

08:16

ABS and Saronic Technologies Sign MOU on autonomous maritime technology

07:31

Asyad Group сompletes transport of 115-ton LNG tank from India to Saudi Arabia

06:02

USACE Alaska District selects Kiewit for $399.4 million Nome harbor expansion contract

05:46

Strategic Marine delivers two Gen 4 fast crew boats to Aesen

2025 August 17

16:42

Panama Canal celebrates 111 years

15:01

Aize signs MoU with McDermott

13:09

Mermaid projects award approximately $430-500 million

11:20

HD Hyundai explores Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation with South Korea and US officials

09:54

WFW advises ECAs and lenders on JOLCO financing for ONE newbuild container fleet

2025 August 16

15:11

Ocean Yield announces investment in LNG carriers with long-term charters

14:01

Centrica and Devon Energy enter into long term natural gas sale & purchase agreement

12:29

BetterSea launches the world’s first FuelEU Index, signaling a new era of transparency and trading confidence

11:33

BIMCO developed a USTR Clause for Time Charter Parties, no SHIPMAN Clause planned

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news