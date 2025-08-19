Saipem finalizes Yellowtail subsea works, ExxonMobil Guyana field moves toward start-up

Saipem has completed its designated scope for the development of the Yellowtail field, operated by ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd., in about 1,800 metres of water within the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, according to the company's release.

Awarded in 2022, the contract covered EPCI for the SURF system. The FDS2 J-lay vessel installed the rigid flowline and steel lazy wave risers in an early-2024 campaign.

The project concluded in 2025 with the Saipem Constellation installing flexible risers and umbilicals and connecting the pre-laid rigid riser to the fpso.

The Normand Samson, a Saipem-chartered msv, supported the offshore campaign from mid-2024 with subsea pre-commissioning, surveys, light construction, and installation of flowline jumpers fabricated at Saipem’s Georgetown yard.

Saipem stated that offshore and onshore activities were completed on schedule and “adhered to the highest standards of safety and quality.”

The company also said the work contributed to an advanced production start-up of the field by nearly four months.

Saipem referenced prior work with ExxonMobil Guyana on Liza Phase 1 and 2, Payara, and UARU, noting the offshore phase of UARU commenced in March 2025.

Saipem S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company that provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services for energy and infrastructure projects, including offshore and subsea developments.

ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd. is a Guyana-registered subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation that serves as the operator entity for upstream activities in the country, acting under local corporate and regulatory frameworks.