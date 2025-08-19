  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Saipem finalizes Yellowtail subsea works, ExxonMobil Guyana field moves toward start-up

2025 August 19   11:09

offshore

Saipem finalizes Yellowtail subsea works, ExxonMobil Guyana field moves toward start-up

Saipem has completed its designated scope for the development of the Yellowtail field, operated by ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd., in about 1,800 metres of water within the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, according to the company's release.

Awarded in 2022, the contract covered EPCI for the SURF system. The FDS2 J-lay vessel installed the rigid flowline and steel lazy wave risers in an early-2024 campaign.

The project concluded in 2025 with the Saipem Constellation installing flexible risers and umbilicals and connecting the pre-laid rigid riser to the fpso.

The Normand Samson, a Saipem-chartered msv, supported the offshore campaign from mid-2024 with subsea pre-commissioning, surveys, light construction, and installation of flowline jumpers fabricated at Saipem’s Georgetown yard.

Saipem stated that offshore and onshore activities were completed on schedule and “adhered to the highest standards of safety and quality.”

The company also said the work contributed to an advanced production start-up of the field by nearly four months.

Saipem referenced prior work with ExxonMobil Guyana on Liza Phase 1 and 2, Payara, and UARU, noting the offshore phase of UARU commenced in March 2025.

Saipem S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company that provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services for energy and infrastructure projects, including offshore and subsea developments.  

ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd. is a Guyana-registered subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation that serves as the operator entity for upstream activities in the country, acting under local corporate and regulatory frameworks.

Topics:

offshore

Saipem

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:41

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

14:13

SCZONE signs cooperation agreements with Itochu, Orascom Construction, and Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo

13:37

Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

13:25

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

12:53

CMA CGM adjusts rates with cost recovery increase for its Intra North Europe Short Sea services

12:36

Incat Crowther commissioned by Cruise Whitsundays to design new passenger vessel

11:30

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Itochu sign memorandum on ammonia bunkering demonstration

10:30

KN Energies to install 500 kW solar plant at Klaipėda Terminal

10:08

Eastern Shipbuilding Group receives approval from Washington State Ferries to build hybrid-electric vessels

09:12

Explosion reported on Liberian-flagged bulk carrier W-Sapphire in Baltimore port

08:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries delivers Al Zuwair LNG carrier for QatarEnergy

07:54

Port Canaveral marks maiden voyage of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

2025 August 18

18:06

Port of Hamburg container throughput rises 9.3 percent in H1 2025

18:00

Xeneta AS acquires eeSea to expand global freight data coverage

17:27

Vard Vung Tau delivers commissioning vessel Monsoon Enabler to Edda Wind

17:09

SCZONE delegation meets Toyota Tsusho in Tokyo to discuss East Port Said Ro-Ro station opening

16:47

Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH set key dates for merger completion

16:25

FOBAS analysis finds stable bunker fuel quality with increased biofuel uptake

15:32

Wuhu Shipyard launches automated hull production line with 25% output increase

14:35

First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

14:07

WinGD warns IMO Net Zero Rules risk delay without clearer incentives

13:54

Chinese shipowners cut newbuilding orders by half but remain top buyers — BRS

13:13

Royal Van der Leun completes electrical systems for Damen’s all-electric ferry Frisia E-I in Germany

12:43

Seaspan orders 12 more 9,000-TEU ships at CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news