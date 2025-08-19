HD Hyundai Heavy Industries delivers Al Zuwair LNG carrier for QatarEnergy

On August 18, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Zuwair was completed and delivered at the HHI Ulsan Shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., according to NYK's release.

The vessel will operate under a time-charter contract with QatarEnergy.

Al Zuwair is the third of 12 LNG carriers ordered by QatarEnergy through a joint venture that includes Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., MISC Berhad, and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited.

This is the first of the vessels for QatarEnergy to be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and also the first to be managed by the NYK Group on behalf of the consortium.

The ship is powered by two X-DF 2.1 iCER dual-fuel engines that can use both fuel oil and boil-off gas. It is also equipped with an air lubrication system and a reliquefaction device that utilizes surplus boil-off gas.

According to the companies, these systems are designed to improve navigation efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The vessel’s cargo capacity is approximately 174,000 cubic meters, its length is about 299 meters, and its beam is 46.40 meters.

The main engines are X-DF 2.1 iCER models produced for dual-fuel operation.

The NYK Group stated that the delivery aligns with its medium-term management plan “Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026,” which identifies the LNG/LPG carrier business as a growth area.

QatarEnergy is a state-owned corporation responsible for the development, production, and export of oil and gas resources in Qatar. It operates as the national energy company of Qatar and manages liquefied natural gas projects in cooperation with international partners.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korea–based shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of HD Hyundai. It is engaged in the construction of commercial vessels, offshore plants, and industrial facilities.

NYK Line is one of the world’s largest shipping and logistics groups, operating container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, and LNG carriers.