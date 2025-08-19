Eastern Shipbuilding Group receives approval from Washington State Ferries to build hybrid-electric vessels

Eastern Shipbuilding Group has received the Notice to Proceed from Washington State Ferries to construct two new 160-vehicle hybrid-electric ferries, with an option for an additional vessel, according to the company's release.

This marks the first competitive bid for ferry construction in more than 25 years for Washington State Ferries, the largest ferry system in the United States.

The ferries will measure 409 feet 6 inches in length, with an 83 feet 2 inch beam and a hull depth of 24 feet 6 inches. They will be certified to carry 160 standard-sized passenger vehicles and 1,500 passengers. With a draft of 16 feet 6 inches, the ferries are designed to reach a speed of 17 knots at full load and to operate with all existing Washington State Ferries dock facilities.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group noted its prior experience in complex auto-passenger vessels, including Staten Island Ferries and the auto/passenger ferry Long Island, delivered in 2024.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is a privately owned American shipbuilder operating three shipyards on the Florida Gulf Coast. The company builds vessels for national defense and commercial clients, including the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutters and the U.S. Army Corps’ Medium Class Hopper Dredge. ESG is the largest private-sector employer in Northwest Florida and has received recognition such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Small Business of the Year award in 2017. Its systems are certified by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) and the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA).

Washington State Ferries is a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation and operates the largest ferry system in the United States. It transports millions of passengers annually across routes in Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands, linking urban centers and rural communities.