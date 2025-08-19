Explosion reported on Liberian-flagged bulk carrier W-Sapphire in Baltimore port

A 751-foot bulk carrier under the Liberian flag, identified as W-Sapphire, experienced an explosion and subsequent fire in Baltimore harbor on August 18.

The vessel was carrying coal at the time of the incident.

According to the US Coast Guard, the first report of the explosion was received at approximately 18:30 local time.

There were 23 crew members and two pilots on board. All were evacuated, and there were no reported injuries.

The Baltimore City Fire Department, supported by Coast Guard and port vessels, contained the fire while the vessel remained afloat.

Authorities confirmed that there was no structural collapse and no spread of the fire beyond the ship.

The Coast Guard established a 2,000-yard safety zone stretching from Key Bridge to Brewerton Angle Channel Light Buoy 14.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management stated that the incident did not cause harm to surrounding areas or port infrastructure.

AIS and registry data confirm that W-Sapphire, with IMO number 9605645 and MMSI 636023364, is managed by W Marine Inc., with LINVILLE LP listed as the registered owner.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.