  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Explosion reported on Liberian-flagged bulk carrier W-Sapphire in Baltimore port

2025 August 19   09:12

accident

Explosion reported on Liberian-flagged bulk carrier W-Sapphire in Baltimore port

A 751-foot bulk carrier under the Liberian flag, identified as W-Sapphire, experienced an explosion and subsequent fire in Baltimore harbor on August 18.

The vessel was carrying coal at the time of the incident.  

According to the US Coast Guard, the first report of the explosion was received at approximately 18:30 local time.

There were 23 crew members and two pilots on board. All were evacuated, and there were no reported injuries.  

The Baltimore City Fire Department, supported by Coast Guard and port vessels, contained the fire while the vessel remained afloat.

Authorities confirmed that there was no structural collapse and no spread of the fire beyond the ship.  

The Coast Guard established a 2,000-yard safety zone stretching from Key Bridge to Brewerton Angle Channel Light Buoy 14.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management stated that the incident did not cause harm to surrounding areas or port infrastructure.  

AIS and registry data confirm that W-Sapphire, with IMO number 9605645 and MMSI 636023364, is managed by W Marine Inc., with LINVILLE LP listed as the registered owner.  

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. 

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:08

Eastern Shipbuilding Group receives approval from Washington State Ferries to build hybrid-electric vessels

08:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries delivers Al Zuwair LNG carrier for QatarEnergy

07:54

Port Canaveral marks maiden voyage of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

2025 August 18

18:06

Port of Hamburg container throughput rises 9.3 percent in H1 2025

18:00

Xeneta AS acquires eeSea to expand global freight data coverage

17:27

Vard Vung Tau delivers commissioning vessel Monsoon Enabler to Edda Wind

17:09

SCZONE delegation meets Toyota Tsusho in Tokyo to discuss East Port Said Ro-Ro station opening

16:47

Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH set key dates for merger completion

16:25

FOBAS analysis finds stable bunker fuel quality with increased biofuel uptake

15:32

Wuhu Shipyard launches automated hull production line with 25% output increase

14:35

First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

14:07

WinGD warns IMO Net Zero Rules risk delay without clearer incentives

13:54

Chinese shipowners cut newbuilding orders by half but remain top buyers — BRS

13:13

Royal Van der Leun completes electrical systems for Damen’s all-electric ferry Frisia E-I in Germany

12:43

Seaspan orders 12 more 9,000-TEU ships at CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua

12:28

Samsung Heavy signs contracts for six LNG carriers worth $1.5bn

11:35

Putin decree sets conditions for ExxonMobil return to Sakhalin-1

11:10

Nanjing Tanker Corporation plans to build two new LR2 product/crude oil tankers

10:25

SeaBird Exploration signs contract for Fulmar Explorer under SED Energy Holdings

10:07

Container Terminal Mała and TorKol agree on new intermodal terminal in Poland

09:25

Port of Salalah reports 21% growth in container throughput in H1 2025

08:16

ABS and Saronic Technologies Sign MOU on autonomous maritime technology

07:31

Asyad Group сompletes transport of 115-ton LNG tank from India to Saudi Arabia

06:02

USACE Alaska District selects Kiewit for $399.4 million Nome harbor expansion contract

05:46

Strategic Marine delivers two Gen 4 fast crew boats to Aesen

2025 August 17

16:42

Panama Canal celebrates 111 years

15:01

Aize signs MoU with McDermott

13:09

Mermaid projects award approximately $430-500 million

11:20

HD Hyundai explores Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation with South Korea and US officials

09:54

WFW advises ECAs and lenders on JOLCO financing for ONE newbuild container fleet

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news