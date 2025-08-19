  1. Home
2025 August 19   10:30

KN Energies to install 500 kW solar plant at Klaipėda Terminal

KN Energies, an energy terminal operator, announced that a 500 kW solar power plant will be installed at its Klaipėda liquid energy products terminal.

The company will allocate nearly €350,000 for the project, part of which has been secured under Lithuania's Recovery and Resilience Plan "New Generation Lithuania," funded by the European Union's "NextGenerationEU" instrument.  

Photovoltaic modules will be mounted on rooftops and across the terminal area near the Klaipėda port gates.

The project includes design, installation, grid connection, and commissioning, along with a smart monitoring system.

The plant’s total capacity will reach 500 kW and is expected to generate nearly half a gigawatt-hour of electricity annually.

KN Energies estimates that this will help avoid more than 74 tons of CO₂ emissions, equivalent to the emissions from driving about 418,000 kilometers in a car or burning 29,000 liters of diesel.  

The contractor UAB Elmitra, selected through a public procurement process, will carry out the installation works.  

KN Energies has previously invested in solar power projects at its Subačius liquid energy products terminal, launching a 300 kW plant in March 2023 and expanding it by 100 kW in April 2024, with total investments amounting to nearly €250,000. In May 2025, the company signed a €19.3 million (excl. VAT) contract with AB Kauno tiltai to implement a power line interconnection project with the Klaipėda LNG terminal, enabling renewable electricity supply to the FSRU Independence and the terminal jetty.

Preliminary estimates suggest this will reduce the LNG terminal’s CO₂ emissions by about one-third. 

KN Energies AB is a company headquartered in Klaipėda, Lithuania. It operates as an international energy terminal operator managing liquid energy product terminals in Lithuania and LNG terminals in Lithuania, Germany, and Brazil. The company also provides commercial operation services for four floating LNG terminals in Germany.  

UAB Elmitra is a Lithuanian private company specializing in electrical engineering and energy infrastructure projects. It operates in installation, maintenance, and modernization of power systems.  

