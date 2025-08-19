Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Itochu sign memorandum on ammonia bunkering demonstration

  1. Home
2025 August 19   11:30

bunkering

On August 19, 2025, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Itochu Corporation for joint development of ammonia bunkering demonstration projects, according to the company's release.

The companies plan to use their vessels to conduct ship-to-ship ammonia fuel supply trials off Singapore and in other locations.

Through the demonstration scheduled for the second half of 2027, they aim to accelerate the introduction of ammonia bunkering vessels and ammonia-fueled ships.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines plans to co-own with Belgium-based CMB.TECH NV three Cape-size bulk carriers using ammonia dual-fuel technology, to be built at China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. The vessels are expected to be delivered between 2026 and 2027 and will be time-chartered by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.  

Itochu Corporation ordered in June 2025 what it described as the world’s first newly built 5,000m³ ammonia bunkering vessel. The vessel, under construction at Sasaki Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. with delivery planned for 2027, will be used to establish safe offshore operations for supplying marine ammonia fuel. Itochu intends to expand ammonia bunkering business in Singapore and other key maritime hubs.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stated that its group will pursue initiatives consistent with the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2,” which sets out the use of ammonia among other pathways toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. 

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a publicly listed Japanese shipping company incorporated under the Companies Act of Japan. It is one of the world’s largest shipping groups, engaged in the operation of dry bulk carriers, tankers, LNG carriers, container ships, and logistics services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo.  

Itochu Corporation is a Japanese general trading company (sogo shosha) incorporated under the Companies Act of Japan. It operates globally in sectors including textiles, machinery, metals, energy, chemicals, food, and information technology, with its headquarters in Tokyo.

