CMA CGM adjusts rates with cost recovery increase for its Intra North Europe Short Sea services

CMA CGM announced that its Intra North Europe Short Sea services will be subject to a Cost Recovery Increase due to what the company described as “high demand and substantial increases” in operating costs.

The adjustment will cover chartering costs, terminal handling charges and landside services.

The measure will take effect from October 2025 until further notice and will apply to all Intra North Europe Short Sea services.

The surcharge will cover dry, reefer and hazardous cargo.

For headhaul, the charge will be set at EUR 150 or GBP 130 per 20-foot container and EUR 300 or GBP 260 per 40- and 45-foot containers.

For backhaul, the charge will be EUR 50 or GBP 44 per 20-foot container and EUR 100 or GBP 88 per 40- and 45-foot containers.

CMA CGM S.A. is a French shipping and logistics group incorporated as a société anonyme and headquartered in Marseille. It operates container shipping services worldwide and has subsidiaries engaged in logistics, port operations and related services.

CMA CGM Intra North Europe Short Sea is a regional service division within the CMA CGM Group focusing on short sea shipping routes across Northern Europe, providing transportation for containerized cargo including dry, refrigerated and hazardous goods.