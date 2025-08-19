  1. Home
2025 August 19   13:25

ports

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

COSCO Shipping Ports Limited reported that total container throughput excluding Qingdao Ports International (QPI) and Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) rose 3.9% year-on-year to 10,053.5 thousand TEU in July 2025.

Year-to-date throughput increased 5.6% to 66,724.5 thousand TEU.  

In China, throughput grew by 4.5% in the Bohai Rim region and by 7.6% on the Southwest Coast.

The company’s overseas portfolio excluding CTT recorded an 8.7% increase, led by a 21.1% gain at CSP Zeebrugge Terminal NV, which handled 78.2 thousand TEU in July.  

Subsidiaries posted a 0.6% rise in throughput during the month, while non-subsidiaries excluding QPI and CTT were up 5.3%.

China portfolio throughput increased by 1.9%, and overseas operations excluding CTT rose by 8.7%.  

“Total throughput (excluding QPI and CTT) continued to rise, growing by 3.9% YoY,” the company said. 

COSCO Shipping Ports Limited is incorporated in Hong Kong and its shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It operates as a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited.  

Qingdao Ports International Co. Ltd. is incorporated in China. It is an independent legal entity engaged in port and related services, in which COSCO Shipping Ports holds a minority equity interest. 

Container Terminal Tollerort GmbH is incorporated in Germany and operates as a container terminal company in Hamburg. COSCO Shipping Ports holds a minority equity stake below 25% in this entity. 

CSP Zeebrugge Terminal NV is wholly owned by COSCO Shipping Ports Limited and operates container terminal services in the Port of Zeebrugge.

