Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

Kongsberg Discovery has reached an agreement with Argeo’s bankruptcy estate to acquire three technologies: Argeo Whisper, Argeo Listen and Argeo Scope.

According to the company's release, the transfer includes sensors, software solutions and a group of skilled personnel who will join Kongsberg Discovery.

President Martin Wien Fjell of Kongsberg Discovery described the acquisition as strategic.

“The technologies, named Argeo Whisper and Argeo Listen, expand our sensor portfolio with active and passive electromagnetic sensing capabilities, strengthening our ability to detect and interpret complex underwater environments. In addition, the Argeo Scope will enhance our Blue Insight analytics platform, providing a comprehensive solution for automated dataflow and ocean data visualisation,” he said.

Argeo has developed software for automated collection, processing and visualisation of sensor data from autonomous platforms. These solutions will be integrated into Blue Insight, Kongsberg Discovery’s digital platform for ocean information, with a focus on internet security and seamless integration.

Kongsberg Discovery is a business area within Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Kongsberg Gruppen is a publicly listed Norwegian technology and defense company). The division develops and delivers underwater sensor technology, autonomous systems, and digital solutions for ocean monitoring, primarily serving maritime, defense, and offshore energy sectors.

Argeo was a Norwegian technology company listed on Euronext Growth Oslo before entering bankruptcy proceedings. The company specialized in robotics and sensor-based solutions for mapping and monitoring the seabed, with a focus on geophysical, oceanographic, and environmental data acquisition for offshore industries.