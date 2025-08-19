  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

2025 August 19   14:41

LNG

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

Amigo LNG S.A. de C.V., a joint venture of Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance, announced the signing of a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd.  

Under the agreement, Gunvor will purchase 0.85 million tonnes per annum of LNG for 20 years. Deliveries are expected to begin once Amigo LNG’s first liquefaction train starts commercial operations in the second half of 2028.  

The Guaymas-based facility is planned as Mexico’s first large-scale LNG export terminal on the west coast of the Americas.

According to Amigo LNG, the project will use its location and proximity to the U.S. Permian Basin to supply LNG competitively to markets in Asia and Latin America.  

“Gunvor is committed to securing long-term LNG supplies to meet the evolving energy needs of our customers worldwide. Partnering with Amigo LNG aligns with our strategy of diversifying supply sources and supporting the global transition toward cleaner energy,” said Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading at Gunvor.  

“We are delighted to welcome Gunvor as one of our key foundation offtakers. This agreement underscores the confidence global energy players place in Amigo LNG’s ability to deliver reliable, flexible, and competitive LNG to international markets,” said Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance.  

Amigo LNG noted that the project will facilitate U.S.–Mexico energy trade by monetizing U.S. natural gas exports through Mexico’s west coast, enhancing bilateral economic value and integration. 

Amigo LNG S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican-registered joint venture formed to develop liquefied natural gas export projects, including the construction of a large-scale terminal in Guaymas.  

Epcilon LNG LLC is a Texas-based limited liability company focused on the development of liquefaction projects for natural gas. It is one of the founding shareholders of Amigo LNG.  

LNG Alliance Pte Ltd is a privately held company incorporated in Singapore. It develops natural gas and LNG infrastructure projects across North America, Asia, and Europe and is a co-founder of Amigo LNG.  

Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd is the Singapore subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd. It engages in trading activities related to energy commodities, including liquefied natural gas, and maintains a portfolio of long-term supply and shipping contracts.  

Gunvor Group Ltd is a privately held commodities trading company incorporated in Switzerland. Its operations cover energy trading, shipping, refining, and investments in energy transition projects.

Topics:

LNG

Gunvor

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:13

SCZONE signs cooperation agreements with Itochu, Orascom Construction, and Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo

13:37

Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

13:25

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

12:53

CMA CGM adjusts rates with cost recovery increase for its Intra North Europe Short Sea services

12:36

Incat Crowther commissioned by Cruise Whitsundays to design new passenger vessel

11:30

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Itochu sign memorandum on ammonia bunkering demonstration

11:09

Saipem finalizes Yellowtail subsea works, ExxonMobil Guyana field moves toward start-up

10:30

KN Energies to install 500 kW solar plant at Klaipėda Terminal

10:08

Eastern Shipbuilding Group receives approval from Washington State Ferries to build hybrid-electric vessels

09:12

Explosion reported on Liberian-flagged bulk carrier W-Sapphire in Baltimore port

08:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries delivers Al Zuwair LNG carrier for QatarEnergy

07:54

Port Canaveral marks maiden voyage of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

2025 August 18

18:06

Port of Hamburg container throughput rises 9.3 percent in H1 2025

18:00

Xeneta AS acquires eeSea to expand global freight data coverage

17:27

Vard Vung Tau delivers commissioning vessel Monsoon Enabler to Edda Wind

17:09

SCZONE delegation meets Toyota Tsusho in Tokyo to discuss East Port Said Ro-Ro station opening

16:47

Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH set key dates for merger completion

16:25

FOBAS analysis finds stable bunker fuel quality with increased biofuel uptake

15:32

Wuhu Shipyard launches automated hull production line with 25% output increase

14:35

First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

14:07

WinGD warns IMO Net Zero Rules risk delay without clearer incentives

13:54

Chinese shipowners cut newbuilding orders by half but remain top buyers — BRS

13:13

Royal Van der Leun completes electrical systems for Damen’s all-electric ferry Frisia E-I in Germany

12:43

Seaspan orders 12 more 9,000-TEU ships at CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news