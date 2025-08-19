Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

Amigo LNG S.A. de C.V., a joint venture of Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance, announced the signing of a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd.

Under the agreement, Gunvor will purchase 0.85 million tonnes per annum of LNG for 20 years. Deliveries are expected to begin once Amigo LNG’s first liquefaction train starts commercial operations in the second half of 2028.

The Guaymas-based facility is planned as Mexico’s first large-scale LNG export terminal on the west coast of the Americas.

According to Amigo LNG, the project will use its location and proximity to the U.S. Permian Basin to supply LNG competitively to markets in Asia and Latin America.

“Gunvor is committed to securing long-term LNG supplies to meet the evolving energy needs of our customers worldwide. Partnering with Amigo LNG aligns with our strategy of diversifying supply sources and supporting the global transition toward cleaner energy,” said Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading at Gunvor.

“We are delighted to welcome Gunvor as one of our key foundation offtakers. This agreement underscores the confidence global energy players place in Amigo LNG’s ability to deliver reliable, flexible, and competitive LNG to international markets,” said Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance.

Amigo LNG noted that the project will facilitate U.S.–Mexico energy trade by monetizing U.S. natural gas exports through Mexico’s west coast, enhancing bilateral economic value and integration.

Amigo LNG S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican-registered joint venture formed to develop liquefied natural gas export projects, including the construction of a large-scale terminal in Guaymas.

Epcilon LNG LLC is a Texas-based limited liability company focused on the development of liquefaction projects for natural gas. It is one of the founding shareholders of Amigo LNG.

LNG Alliance Pte Ltd is a privately held company incorporated in Singapore. It develops natural gas and LNG infrastructure projects across North America, Asia, and Europe and is a co-founder of Amigo LNG.

Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd is the Singapore subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd. It engages in trading activities related to energy commodities, including liquefied natural gas, and maintains a portfolio of long-term supply and shipping contracts.

Gunvor Group Ltd is a privately held commodities trading company incorporated in Switzerland. Its operations cover energy trading, shipping, refining, and investments in energy transition projects.