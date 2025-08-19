Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

GENMA announced that the first batch of four hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) has been shipped to a customer in Bangladesh.

The equipment is being transported in knocked-down condition and will undergo inland transportation before final assembly and commissioning at the customer’s site.

According to the company, the remaining ten RTGs will be delivered fully assembled to another terminal of the same customer.

GENMA stated that it completed the manufacturing and shipment of the first batch in seven months from project initiation.

The hybrid RTGs are equipped with energy-saving technology aimed at lowering emissions.

GENMA said the cranes are expected to contribute to reducing carbon emissions and support greener port operations in Bangladesh.

GENMA is a brand of Nantong Rainbow Heavy Machineries Co., Ltd., a Chinese company that designs and manufactures port machinery, offshore equipment, and material handling systems. It operates under the legal entity Rainbow Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.