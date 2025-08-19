Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, operating in the Búzios field in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin, reached on August 14 a record output of 225,000 barrels per day, the highest production ever achieved by a single platform in Petrobras’ history, according to the company's release.

The milestone, initially expected in November, was reached three months ahead of schedule with five producing wells out of a planned eight under the Búzios 7 project.

Petrobras said the result consolidates Búzios as a core element of its long-term production strategy. The company projects output in the field will surpass 1.5 million barrels per day by 2030.

Búzios, already the country’s second-largest producing area after Tupi, is expected to become the main hub of Petrobras’ operations as additional platforms come online.

Five new units are contracted and under construction, including three with high production capacity.

Renata Baruzzi, Director of Engineering, Technology and Innovation, highlighted that Almirante Tamandaré has already reached its design limit, exceeding the global average of 150,000 barrels per day. She also underscored measures focused on efficiency and decarbonization, including closed flare systems and heat recovery technologies.

The platform received a Sustainability Seal from ABS, while the Búzios 7 project as a whole has been nominated for the OTC Brazil Distinguished Achievement Award for Companies.

The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, chartered from SBM Offshore, is the first unit with a capacity of 225,000 barrels per day installed in Brazil.

The Búzios consortium is composed of Petrobras as operator, PPSA as manager of production-sharing contracts, and Chinese partners CNOOC and CNODC.

Petrobras (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.) is a mixed-capital corporation controlled by the Brazilian federal government and listed on stock exchanges in Brazil and the United States. The company operates across the oil and gas value chain and has positioned the pre-salt as its strategic production frontier.

PPSA (Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A.) is a state-owned enterprise created in 2013 by the Brazilian government. Its mandate is to manage and supervise production-sharing agreements in the pre-salt area, representing the interests of the federal government in joint projects.

CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation) is a wholly state-owned enterprise of the People’s Republic of China specializing in offshore oil and gas exploration and production.

CNODC (China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company Ltd.) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). It manages CNPC’s overseas oil and gas investments and operates in multiple producing regions worldwide.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a Dutch public company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. It designs, builds, installs and operates floating production, storage and offloading units and provides long-term lease and operation services to oil and gas producers.