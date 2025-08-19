Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

Damen Shipyards Group and Folla Maritime have launched their new joint venture shipyard under the name Damen Folla during the Aqua Nor exhibition in Trondheim, according to Damen's release.

The new entity builds on a partnership that began when Damen became the majority shareholder of Folla Maritime in April.

Folla Maritime has decades of experience in aluminium workboats, while Damen contributes a global network, offshore expertise, and experience in building larger steel vessels.

According to the companies, the joint venture aims to cover the entire aquaculture value chain, from nearshore operations to offshore support.

“Damen Folla represents a new joint force for sustainable aquaculture solutions. With this joint venture, we unite local know-how with global scale,” said Jeroen van den Berg, Damen Product Director responsible for aquaculture and fishing.

Otto Sjølien, CEO at Folla Maritime, said: “Our aluminium boats remain at the core of what we do. Partnering with Damen opens new opportunities for larger, more complex projects, something we’re seeing growing demand for.”

As their first joint project, Damen Folla presented a preview of the Aquaculture Service Vessel (AQSV) 2813.

The hybrid workboat, with 2–3 megawatt hours of capacity, has a 160 m² deck and three large cranes for tasks including net handling, anchor installation, ROV deployment, transport and towing.

It is equipped with advanced dynamic positioning and a bollard pull of 280 kN.

The vessel’s design includes silent crew accommodation for long operations. Damen Folla stated that the official launch will follow soon.

Damen has previously delivered vessels such as the Volt Processor and the Landing Utility Vessel 2510 series.

Folla Maritime has recently supplied hybrid and electric-powered aluminium workboats to Nova Sea and Vega Sjøfarm.

Damen Shipyards Group is a privately owned Dutch shipbuilding company headquartered in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. It designs, builds and maintains a wide portfolio of vessels, ranging from tugs and offshore vessels to naval and patrol ships. The company operates shipyards and service hubs in multiple countries and supplies to both commercial and government clients.

Folla Maritime AS is a Norwegian shipbuilder based in Flatanger, Norway. The company specializes in aluminium workboats primarily used in aquaculture and coastal service industries. It designs, builds and delivers vessels tailored to the requirements of Norwegian and international operators, with a focus on hybrid and electric-powered models.

Nova Sea AS is a Norwegian aquaculture company headquartered in Lovund. It is engaged in salmon farming and operates production facilities along the coast of Helgeland.

Vega Sjøfarm AS is a Norwegian aquaculture company involved in the production of farmed salmon. It operates farming sites in the Vega region and supplies fish to the domestic and international market.