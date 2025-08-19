  1. Home
2025 August 19   16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

APM Terminals Moín is carrying out a series of modernization and innovation projects at the Moin Container Terminal (MCT) between 2024 and 2025, according to the company's release. 

According to the company, the initiatives include digitization processes, crane electrification, and improvements in operational safety.

José Rueda, managing director of APM Terminals Moín, said: “Over the past two years, we have promoted significant projects in the modernization of APM Terminals Moin, including the digitization of information on containers and people entering the terminal. Another of our important projects is the electrification of cranes, which will contribute to the decarbonization of operations. This will allow us to avoid human error, ensure people's safety, maintain greater control over the goods transported, and increase efficiency and effectiveness in the movement of containers. These actions enhance the quality of our service and, at the same time, promote greater socioeconomic development in the country.”  

The measures underway include the implementation of terminal access controls, use of STS OCR technology in Ship-to-Shore cranes, electrification of the vehicle fleet by the end of 2025, upgraded twistlock controls on yard cranes, and continued use of scanning systems for non-intrusive cargo inspections.  

Additional projects involve strengthening the LTE network, migrating network devices to new platforms, replacing vehicle-mounted computers, creating a forecourt for truck flow management, and introducing a facilitation system to help trucks align under STS cranes.  

APM Terminals Moín is the operator of the Moin Container Terminal in Costa Rica, functioning as part of the global terminal network of APM Terminals. It manages container handling and logistics services under a concession agreement with the government of Costa Rica.  APM Terminals is a wholly owned subsidiary of A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S, incorporated in Denmark. It operates a global portfolio of container terminals and provides port infrastructure and related services across multiple regions.

