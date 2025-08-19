  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

2025 August 19   17:06

shipbuilding

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that MOL Group company MOL Cruises, Ltd. has named its new cruise ship the MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA.

The vessel is scheduled to enter service in late 2026.  The MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA will operate as a Japanese-flagged ship and offer a variety of short- to medium-term cruises departing from and arriving at Japanese ports.

With a gross tonnage of about 32,000 tons and a length under 200 meters, the ship is designed to call at ports in diverse regions, including remote islands in Okinawa and Hokkaido as well as urban waterfronts. Planned itineraries include one-night cruises and themed cruises featuring festivals, fireworks, music, and food.  

According to the company, the ship will maintain the “Omotenashi” approach cultivated through earlier vessels, emphasizing ties with ports of call and regional communities, while providing experiences that reflect a sense of Japanese aesthetics.  

Details of the inaugural cruises will be announced after the winter of 2025, when ticket sales are scheduled to begin.  

The ship will operate alongside the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, which entered service in 2024.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Tokyo-headquartered publicly traded shipping company incorporated in Japan. MOL operates one of the world’s largest merchant fleets across container ships, tankers, bulk carriers, LNG carriers, and specialized vessels.  

MOL Cruises, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL established to operate cruise services under the MOL Group. It manages and markets passenger cruise ships, developing itineraries focused on Japanese and international destinations.

Topics:

MOL

shipbuilding

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:41

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

14:13

SCZONE signs cooperation agreements with Itochu, Orascom Construction, and Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo

13:37

Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

13:25

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

12:53

CMA CGM adjusts rates with cost recovery increase for its Intra North Europe Short Sea services

12:36

Incat Crowther commissioned by Cruise Whitsundays to design new passenger vessel

11:30

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Itochu sign memorandum on ammonia bunkering demonstration

11:09

Saipem finalizes Yellowtail subsea works, ExxonMobil Guyana field moves toward start-up

10:30

KN Energies to install 500 kW solar plant at Klaipėda Terminal

10:08

Eastern Shipbuilding Group receives approval from Washington State Ferries to build hybrid-electric vessels

09:12

Explosion reported on Liberian-flagged bulk carrier W-Sapphire in Baltimore port

08:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries delivers Al Zuwair LNG carrier for QatarEnergy

07:54

Port Canaveral marks maiden voyage of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

2025 August 18

18:06

Port of Hamburg container throughput rises 9.3 percent in H1 2025

18:00

Xeneta AS acquires eeSea to expand global freight data coverage

17:27

Vard Vung Tau delivers commissioning vessel Monsoon Enabler to Edda Wind

17:09

SCZONE delegation meets Toyota Tsusho in Tokyo to discuss East Port Said Ro-Ro station opening

16:47

Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH set key dates for merger completion

16:25

FOBAS analysis finds stable bunker fuel quality with increased biofuel uptake

15:32

Wuhu Shipyard launches automated hull production line with 25% output increase

14:35

First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

14:07

WinGD warns IMO Net Zero Rules risk delay without clearer incentives

13:54

Chinese shipowners cut newbuilding orders by half but remain top buyers — BRS

13:13

Royal Van der Leun completes electrical systems for Damen’s all-electric ferry Frisia E-I in Germany

12:43

Seaspan orders 12 more 9,000-TEU ships at CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news