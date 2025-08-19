MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that MOL Group company MOL Cruises, Ltd. has named its new cruise ship the MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA.

The vessel is scheduled to enter service in late 2026. The MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA will operate as a Japanese-flagged ship and offer a variety of short- to medium-term cruises departing from and arriving at Japanese ports.

With a gross tonnage of about 32,000 tons and a length under 200 meters, the ship is designed to call at ports in diverse regions, including remote islands in Okinawa and Hokkaido as well as urban waterfronts. Planned itineraries include one-night cruises and themed cruises featuring festivals, fireworks, music, and food.

According to the company, the ship will maintain the “Omotenashi” approach cultivated through earlier vessels, emphasizing ties with ports of call and regional communities, while providing experiences that reflect a sense of Japanese aesthetics.

Details of the inaugural cruises will be announced after the winter of 2025, when ticket sales are scheduled to begin.

The ship will operate alongside the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, which entered service in 2024.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Tokyo-headquartered publicly traded shipping company incorporated in Japan. MOL operates one of the world’s largest merchant fleets across container ships, tankers, bulk carriers, LNG carriers, and specialized vessels.

MOL Cruises, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL established to operate cruise services under the MOL Group. It manages and markets passenger cruise ships, developing itineraries focused on Japanese and international destinations.