Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

Van Oord has secured a contract for the land reclamation of Naïa Island Dubai, a development located off Jumeirah’s coastline, according to the company's release.

The project is led by Shamal Holding and will cover about 13 hectares with six kilometres of beaches.

According to Shamal Holding, the design aims to reflect the natural setting of an untouched island, with an emphasis on preserving the existing beach environment, green spaces, and coastal terrain.

Shamal Holding and Van Oord have worked together on several coastal developments in Dubai, including Dubai Harbour.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, said: “This partnership reinforces our commitment to elevating Dubai as a world-class luxury destination. Collaborating with top global partners like Van Oord brings our vision to life with precision and excellence. Their deep technical expertise and proven track record in iconic island developments make them the ideal partner for creating a destination of exceptional character.”

Van Oord will reclaim more than 28 million cubic metres of sand and place around 4.3 million tonnes of rock. The company will also build marine infrastructure such as quay walls and culverts, while reorienting beaches and relocating rock groynes to improve coastal protection and guest experience. Ground improvement techniques will be applied to accelerate soil compaction.

A fleet of dredging and marine installation vessels will be deployed. The project is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027.

Van Oord is a privately owned Dutch company specialising in dredging, land reclamation, and marine engineering. It operates worldwide, providing offshore wind, coastal protection, and infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Shamal Holding is a private investment holding company based in Dubai. It manages a portfolio of real estate, hospitality, lifestyle, and venture businesses. The company was established by Dubai businessman Abdulla Al Gurg and has been involved in large-scale development projects across the emirate.