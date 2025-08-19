Damen to supply Stan Tug 1706 ICE for ferry service of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation

  1. Home
2025 August 19   17:32

shipbuilding

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation in Canada for the delivery of a Stan Tug 1706 ICE.

According to the company's release, the tug will be used to break ice during winter months, allowing the community’s ferry service to extend its operating season.  

The Chippewas of Georgina Island, located on Lake Simcoe in Southern Ontario, approached Damen after observing one of the company’s vessels operating in the region.

The tug is intended to enhance mobility and supply logistics for the island community, where winter conditions limit safe transportation.

With its icebreaking capacity, the vessel will help maintain ferry operations between Georgina Island and Virginia Beach on the mainland.  

The hull will be built in Poland, after which Damen will outfit the vessel in the Netherlands.

Delivery is planned for September 2026 in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, near Montreal, before the annual closure of the St. Lawrence Seaway. The client will then continue the voyage to Lake Simcoe via the Trent-Severn Waterway before it is closed for marine traffic.  

The tug has not yet been named. A community elder is expected to select a name in Anishinaabemowin, the Southern Ojibway language, reflecting its cultural significance.  

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch shipbuilding conglomerate headquartered in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. It operates shipyards and service hubs worldwide, producing standardized and custom-built vessels, including tugs, naval ships, ferries, and offshore vessels. The company is privately owned and maintains a global client base across commercial and government sectors.

The Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation is an Anishinaabe First Nation community located in Ontario, Canada. The community administers lands on Georgina Island, Snake Island, and Fox Island in Lake Simcoe. 

