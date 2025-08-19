NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) reported that year-to-date container volumes have risen 3.5% as of July 2025.

According to the company's release, full international imports in July increased 3.5% compared to June, while year-over-year volumes declined 11.4%.

According to the alliance, the variations reflect ongoing market volatility linked to tariffs and the strong July 2024 performance, when the NWSA handled additional cargo diverted from Canada during labor disruptions.

Export volumes increased 19.9% compared to July 2024, supported by vessel and rail operations.

Total container volume, including international and domestic traffic, reached 249,578 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July, down 6% from the same month last year. Year-to-date full imports grew 0.9%, while full exports decreased 1%.

The NWSA announced the launch of two programs for the 2025–2026 program year: the International Container Rail Cargo Incentive and the Voyage Consistency & On-Time Arrival Award Program.

Together, the initiatives are funded for up to $12 million and are intended to increase incremental rail volume, balance intermodal cargo flow, and promote vessel schedule reliability.

Domestic container volumes rose 2.6% year-to-date compared with 2024. Within this segment, Alaska volumes increased 1.5% and Hawaii volumes rose 8.7%. Other cargo categories showed declines.

Breakbulk cargo totaled 206,180 metric tons year-to-date, down 23.2%, with high interest rates and tariffs cited as factors.

Automobile volumes stood at 170,076 units, a decrease of 15.9% year-to-date, attributed to slowing auto sales nationwide.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) is a marine cargo operating partnership formed by the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma in Washington state, United States. It functions as a joint venture between the two port authorities, overseeing international and domestic containerized trade, as well as the handling of breakbulk, bulk, automobile, and project cargoes.

Port of Seattle is a public agency established by the state of Washington that manages maritime operations, real estate, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Port of Tacoma is a public port authority in Washington state responsible for maritime cargo facilities, real estate management, and participation in regional trade development.