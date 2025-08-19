  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

2025 August 19   18:07

ports

NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) reported that year-to-date container volumes have risen 3.5% as of July 2025.

According to the company's release, full international imports in July increased 3.5% compared to June, while year-over-year volumes declined 11.4%.

According to the alliance, the variations reflect ongoing market volatility linked to tariffs and the strong July 2024 performance, when the NWSA handled additional cargo diverted from Canada during labor disruptions.  

Export volumes increased 19.9% compared to July 2024, supported by vessel and rail operations.

Total container volume, including international and domestic traffic, reached 249,578 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July, down 6% from the same month last year. Year-to-date full imports grew 0.9%, while full exports decreased 1%.  

The NWSA announced the launch of two programs for the 2025–2026 program year: the International Container Rail Cargo Incentive and the Voyage Consistency & On-Time Arrival Award Program.

Together, the initiatives are funded for up to $12 million and are intended to increase incremental rail volume, balance intermodal cargo flow, and promote vessel schedule reliability.  

Domestic container volumes rose 2.6% year-to-date compared with 2024. Within this segment, Alaska volumes increased 1.5% and Hawaii volumes rose 8.7%.  Other cargo categories showed declines.

Breakbulk cargo totaled 206,180 metric tons year-to-date, down 23.2%, with high interest rates and tariffs cited as factors.

Automobile volumes stood at 170,076 units, a decrease of 15.9% year-to-date, attributed to slowing auto sales nationwide.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) is a marine cargo operating partnership formed by the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma in Washington state, United States. It functions as a joint venture between the two port authorities, overseeing international and domestic containerized trade, as well as the handling of breakbulk, bulk, automobile, and project cargoes.

Port of Seattle is a public agency established by the state of Washington that manages maritime operations, real estate, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.  

Port of Tacoma is a public port authority in Washington state responsible for maritime cargo facilities, real estate management, and participation in regional trade development.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:32

Damen to supply Stan Tug 1706 ICE for ferry service of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:41

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

14:13

SCZONE signs cooperation agreements with Itochu, Orascom Construction, and Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo

13:37

Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

13:25

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

12:53

CMA CGM adjusts rates with cost recovery increase for its Intra North Europe Short Sea services

12:36

Incat Crowther commissioned by Cruise Whitsundays to design new passenger vessel

11:30

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Itochu sign memorandum on ammonia bunkering demonstration

11:09

Saipem finalizes Yellowtail subsea works, ExxonMobil Guyana field moves toward start-up

10:30

KN Energies to install 500 kW solar plant at Klaipėda Terminal

10:08

Eastern Shipbuilding Group receives approval from Washington State Ferries to build hybrid-electric vessels

09:12

Explosion reported on Liberian-flagged bulk carrier W-Sapphire in Baltimore port

08:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries delivers Al Zuwair LNG carrier for QatarEnergy

07:54

Port Canaveral marks maiden voyage of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

2025 August 18

18:06

Port of Hamburg container throughput rises 9.3 percent in H1 2025

18:00

Xeneta AS acquires eeSea to expand global freight data coverage

17:27

Vard Vung Tau delivers commissioning vessel Monsoon Enabler to Edda Wind

17:09

SCZONE delegation meets Toyota Tsusho in Tokyo to discuss East Port Said Ro-Ro station opening

16:47

Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH set key dates for merger completion

16:25

FOBAS analysis finds stable bunker fuel quality with increased biofuel uptake

15:32

Wuhu Shipyard launches automated hull production line with 25% output increase

14:35

First Chinese boxship Newnew Polar Bear arrives in Arkhangelsk via Northern Sea Route

14:07

WinGD warns IMO Net Zero Rules risk delay without clearer incentives

13:54

Chinese shipowners cut newbuilding orders by half but remain top buyers — BRS

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news