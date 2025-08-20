Shell-FOCOL venture selects Nikkiso for LNG regasification in Bahamas

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group announced that it has been contracted by NPG, a joint venture to be formed by Shell and a subsidiary of FOCOL Holdings Limited, to provide liquefied natural gas regasification and cryogenic equipment for the New Providence Gas Project in Nassau, the Bahamas.

The project includes an LNG receiving terminal at Clifton Pier to support additional power generation.

It is designed to supply LNG to new and retrofitted gas turbines that previously used diesel. Nikkiso CE&IG will manufacture and deliver an LNG packaged regasification system with a capacity of 55 million standard cubic feet per day.

The system includes high-pressure submerged centrifugal pumps in a modular pump skid, a gas-fired water bath vaporizer, power distribution and control systems, an insulated pipeline with the company’s vacuum jacketed system, and other site-critical equipment. The Group will also provide engineering services.

According to Adrian Ridge, President and CEO of Nikkiso CE&IG Group, “Nikkiso's LNG-to-power solution is preferred by our customers because we can engineer, manufacture, install and service critical equipment which helps provide power via natural gas in some of the world's most remote locations. We've proven time and again that we are a reliable partner, supporting customers with quick delivery and installation for projects of any scale. This project is a good insight into how important cryogenic equipment is for companies like NPG looking to expand lower-carbon power generation.”

Nikkiso Co., Ltd. is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the manufacture of industrial equipment, including medical devices, aerospace products, and cryogenic technologies.

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. It functions as the parent company of the Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group and manages businesses focused on cryogenic process equipment and industrial gas technologies.

Shell is a publicly listed energy company headquartered in the United Kingdom and incorporated in the Netherlands. It operates globally in the oil, natural gas, and renewable energy sectors through subsidiaries and affiliates.

FOCOL Holdings Limited is a Bahamian company engaged in the petroleum and energy distribution business. It holds assets in fuel retailing, wholesale distribution, and related services in the Bahamas.

NPG is a planned joint venture between Shell and a subsidiary of FOCOL Holdings Limited. It is expected to operate the New Providence Gas Project in Nassau.