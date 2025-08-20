  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shell-FOCOL venture selects Nikkiso for LNG regasification in Bahamas

2025 August 20   08:56

LNG

Shell-FOCOL venture selects Nikkiso for LNG regasification in Bahamas

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group announced that it has been contracted by NPG, a joint venture to be formed by Shell and a subsidiary of FOCOL Holdings Limited, to provide liquefied natural gas regasification and cryogenic equipment for the New Providence Gas Project in Nassau, the Bahamas.  

The project includes an LNG receiving terminal at Clifton Pier to support additional power generation.

It is designed to supply LNG to new and retrofitted gas turbines that previously used diesel.  Nikkiso CE&IG will manufacture and deliver an LNG packaged regasification system with a capacity of 55 million standard cubic feet per day.

The system includes high-pressure submerged centrifugal pumps in a modular pump skid, a gas-fired water bath vaporizer, power distribution and control systems, an insulated pipeline with the company’s vacuum jacketed system, and other site-critical equipment. The Group will also provide engineering services.  

According to Adrian Ridge, President and CEO of Nikkiso CE&IG Group, “Nikkiso's LNG-to-power solution is preferred by our customers because we can engineer, manufacture, install and service critical equipment which helps provide power via natural gas in some of the world's most remote locations. We've proven time and again that we are a reliable partner, supporting customers with quick delivery and installation for projects of any scale. This project is a good insight into how important cryogenic equipment is for companies like NPG looking to expand lower-carbon power generation.” 

Nikkiso Co., Ltd. is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the manufacture of industrial equipment, including medical devices, aerospace products, and cryogenic technologies. 

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. It functions as the parent company of the Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group and manages businesses focused on cryogenic process equipment and industrial gas technologies. 

Shell is a publicly listed energy company headquartered in the United Kingdom and incorporated in the Netherlands. It operates globally in the oil, natural gas, and renewable energy sectors through subsidiaries and affiliates. 

FOCOL Holdings Limited is a Bahamian company engaged in the petroleum and energy distribution business. It holds assets in fuel retailing, wholesale distribution, and related services in the Bahamas. 

NPG is a planned joint venture between Shell and a subsidiary of FOCOL Holdings Limited. It is expected to operate the New Providence Gas Project in Nassau.

Topics:

LNG

Shell

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:20

Global Maritime Forum warns fuel supply chains key to scaling methanol and ammonia in shipping

09:41

Maritime Union of Australia warns DP World automation plan threatens jobs and productivity

09:01

Panama Canal Authority submits $5.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

2025 August 19

18:07

NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

17:32

Damen to supply Stan Tug 1706 ICE for ferry service of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:41

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

14:13

SCZONE signs cooperation agreements with Itochu, Orascom Construction, and Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo

13:37

Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

13:25

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

12:53

CMA CGM adjusts rates with cost recovery increase for its Intra North Europe Short Sea services

12:36

Incat Crowther commissioned by Cruise Whitsundays to design new passenger vessel

11:30

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Itochu sign memorandum on ammonia bunkering demonstration

11:09

Saipem finalizes Yellowtail subsea works, ExxonMobil Guyana field moves toward start-up

10:30

KN Energies to install 500 kW solar plant at Klaipėda Terminal

10:08

Eastern Shipbuilding Group receives approval from Washington State Ferries to build hybrid-electric vessels

09:12

Explosion reported on Liberian-flagged bulk carrier W-Sapphire in Baltimore port

08:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries delivers Al Zuwair LNG carrier for QatarEnergy

07:54

Port Canaveral marks maiden voyage of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

2025 August 18

18:06

Port of Hamburg container throughput rises 9.3 percent in H1 2025

18:00

Xeneta AS acquires eeSea to expand global freight data coverage

17:27

Vard Vung Tau delivers commissioning vessel Monsoon Enabler to Edda Wind

17:09

SCZONE delegation meets Toyota Tsusho in Tokyo to discuss East Port Said Ro-Ro station opening

16:47

Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH set key dates for merger completion

16:25

FOBAS analysis finds stable bunker fuel quality with increased biofuel uptake

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news