Global Maritime Forum warns fuel supply chains key to scaling methanol and ammonia in shipping

2025 August 20   10:20

alternative fuels

Methanol and ammonia have advanced significantly as zero-emission shipping fuels but still require stronger support to scale, according to a new report from the Global Maritime Forum’s Getting to Zero Coalition.  

The report, From pilots to practice: Methanol and ammonia as shipping fuels, is based on interviews with about 40 industry organisations.

It concludes that methanol is now ready for low-carbon operation and ammonia is ready for piloting, representing a clear increase in maturity compared with the report’s first edition in 2020.  

The study highlights that methanol is moving from proof of concept to early scale, with more than 60 methanol-capable vessels in operation, 300 on order, and bunkering available at around 20 ports.

Retrofitting is becoming feasible, but the availability of green methanol remains limited. Ammonia is approaching proof of concept, with tests showing the potential to cut tank-to-wake emissions by up to 95%.

The first ammonia-powered vessels have been piloted, engine testing is nearing completion, and bunkering trials are ongoing.  

The report identifies the fuel supply chain as the central challenge. For methanol, this means expanding the supply of green molecules, while for ammonia it means validating and deploying commercial bunkering infrastructure.  

Jesse Fahnestock, director of decarbonisation at the Global Maritime Forum, said: “We have seen excellent progress in the development of zero-emission fuels and technologies over recent years, with methanol and ammonia having now shifted from potential solutions towards initial scale and proof of concept. However, we are only at the start of our journey and technology readiness is not enough by itself. To scale zero-emission fuels at the pace required, we need action from the International Maritime Organization, national policymakers and the industry to create the right enabling conditions; this will be just as vital as the development of the technology itself.”  

The report outlines recommendations including targeted policy incentives, harmonised fuel certification, aggregation of demand to justify bunkering investment, and independent studies of early ammonia-powered vessels. It also calls for collaboration through green corridors, feasibility studies, and joint trials at key ports. 

Global Maritime Forum is a non-profit international foundation headquartered in Copenhagen. It convenes leaders from across the maritime sector to address global challenges, including decarbonisation, sustainability, and governance of shipping.

