  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Strategic Marine and Eureka Naval Craft sign MOU to build Aircat Bengal MC in Singapore

2025 August 20   10:41

shipbuilding

Strategic Marine and Eureka Naval Craft sign MOU to build Aircat Bengal MC in Singapore

Strategic Marine, a Singapore-based shipbuilder, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with US-based Eureka Naval Craft to collaborate on the construction of the first Aircat Bengal MC Modular Attack Surface Craft. 

According to the company's release, the agreement combines Eureka’s Surface Effect Ship design with Strategic Marine’s shipbuilding capabilities to produce non-ITAR vessels suitable for defence and civilian use.

Non-ITAR vessels are not subject to US International Traffic in Arms Regulations.  

“The partnership marks a new chapter in delivering next-generation, dual-use maritime solutions to the global market,” said Bo Jardine, CEO of Eureka Naval Craft.  Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, stated: “Our Singapore shipyard is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a highly experienced team, enabling us to deliver complex vessels quickly and at scale.”  

The Aircat Bengal MC is a 36-meter modular platform with optional autonomous capability, derived from the Aircat Crewliner 35 SES, which was originally designed by ESNA AS in collaboration with Aircat Vessels and later developed by Eureka.  

According to the companies, the vessel’s modular payload system allows integration of mission-specific equipment including sensors, unmanned systems, communications suites, and weapons.

Potential applications include defence missions, mine countermeasures, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, humanitarian operations, offshore energy support, and Exclusive Economic Zone enforcement.  

The vessel will incorporate Greenroom Robotics’ GAMA autonomy system, which is UMAA-compliant and supports optionally manned and unmanned operations.

Both companies noted that this capability enhances operational flexibility and interoperability with other autonomous systems.  

Eureka stated that the vessel aligns with the US Department of Defense and US Navy’s priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd is a privately held Singapore-incorporated shipyard specializing in the construction of vessels for civilian and defence purposes. It provides shipbuilding services to international clients in energy, transport, security, and tourism sectors.  

Eureka Naval Craft is a US-registered maritime and defence technology company focusing on the design and development of naval vessels that are outside the scope of US International Traffic in Arms Regulations. The firm offers engineering, supervision of vessel construction, maintenance, and leasing services to defence and energy sector clients.

Topics:

Navy

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:10

Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

17:00

HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

16:39

Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

16:13

Shipping industry faces USD 2.9 bln bill under EU ETS in 2025 - Drewry

15:56

Seabound wins £1.1 million UK Government grant for carbon and emissions capture at Port of Southampton

15:46

T.S. Lines signs amended contracts worth US$125.6 million for vessel construction

14:23

Port of Oakland container volume surges in July

13:41

Ocean Network Express receives 13,900 TEU vessel ONE SINCERITY from Imabari Shipbuilding

13:12

CSL introduces hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel MV CSL Flexvik

12:53

Containership orderbook reaches record 10.4m TEU, raising supply concerns

12:36

CSSC–CSIC merger enters endgame as trading resumes and delisting review is accepted

11:57

CMB.TECH finalizes merger with Golden Ocean, issues nearly 96 million new shares

11:31

Fleetzero partners with Glosten to design world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel

10:20

Global Maritime Forum warns fuel supply chains key to scaling methanol and ammonia in shipping

09:41

Maritime Union of Australia warns DP World automation plan threatens jobs and productivity

09:01

Panama Canal Authority submits $5.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

08:56

Shell-FOCOL venture selects Nikkiso for LNG regasification in Bahamas

2025 August 19

18:07

NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

17:32

Damen to supply Stan Tug 1706 ICE for ferry service of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:41

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

14:13

SCZONE signs cooperation agreements with Itochu, Orascom Construction, and Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo

13:37

Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

13:25

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news