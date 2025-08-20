Strategic Marine and Eureka Naval Craft sign MOU to build Aircat Bengal MC in Singapore

Strategic Marine, a Singapore-based shipbuilder, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with US-based Eureka Naval Craft to collaborate on the construction of the first Aircat Bengal MC Modular Attack Surface Craft.

According to the company's release, the agreement combines Eureka’s Surface Effect Ship design with Strategic Marine’s shipbuilding capabilities to produce non-ITAR vessels suitable for defence and civilian use.

Non-ITAR vessels are not subject to US International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

“The partnership marks a new chapter in delivering next-generation, dual-use maritime solutions to the global market,” said Bo Jardine, CEO of Eureka Naval Craft. Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, stated: “Our Singapore shipyard is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a highly experienced team, enabling us to deliver complex vessels quickly and at scale.”

The Aircat Bengal MC is a 36-meter modular platform with optional autonomous capability, derived from the Aircat Crewliner 35 SES, which was originally designed by ESNA AS in collaboration with Aircat Vessels and later developed by Eureka.

According to the companies, the vessel’s modular payload system allows integration of mission-specific equipment including sensors, unmanned systems, communications suites, and weapons.

Potential applications include defence missions, mine countermeasures, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, humanitarian operations, offshore energy support, and Exclusive Economic Zone enforcement.

The vessel will incorporate Greenroom Robotics’ GAMA autonomy system, which is UMAA-compliant and supports optionally manned and unmanned operations.

Both companies noted that this capability enhances operational flexibility and interoperability with other autonomous systems.

Eureka stated that the vessel aligns with the US Department of Defense and US Navy’s priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd is a privately held Singapore-incorporated shipyard specializing in the construction of vessels for civilian and defence purposes. It provides shipbuilding services to international clients in energy, transport, security, and tourism sectors.

Eureka Naval Craft is a US-registered maritime and defence technology company focusing on the design and development of naval vessels that are outside the scope of US International Traffic in Arms Regulations. The firm offers engineering, supervision of vessel construction, maintenance, and leasing services to defence and energy sector clients.