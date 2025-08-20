Fleetzero partners with Glosten to design world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel

Fleetzero has selected Glosten to design what is expected to be the world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel.

According to the company's release, the collaboration focuses on expanding the reach of electric propulsion in commercial maritime applications and advancing the effort toward zero-emission global shipping.

The companies are already working together on the retrofit of a Lightering Support Vessel owned and operated by AET.

The vessel is being fitted with a plug-in hybrid-electric propulsion system and is expected to operate primarily on battery power after conversion.

According to the companies, vessel design is already underway. Detailed engineering will begin in the coming months, with construction expected to start in mid-2026. Once operational, the vessel is intended to serve as a model for long-range hybrid-electric propulsion worldwide.

Fleetzero is incorporated as a shipbuilding and technology company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It develops modular hull construction systems and hybrid-electric propulsion platforms and is engaged in integrating autonomous navigation technologies into vessel design.

Glosten is a privately held consulting firm founded in 1958 and based in Seattle, Washington. It provides naval architecture, marine engineering, and production engineering services. The company designs vessels across multiple segments, including research ships, ferries, barges, and specialized platforms.

AET is a global owner and operator of petroleum and chemical tankers. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of MISC Berhad, an international shipping corporation listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. AET manages lightering support vessels and provides logistics solutions for crude oil and petroleum transportation.