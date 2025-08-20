  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fleetzero partners with Glosten to design world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel

2025 August 20   11:31

shipbuilding

Fleetzero partners with Glosten to design world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel

Fleetzero has selected Glosten to design what is expected to be the world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel.

According to the company's release, the collaboration focuses on expanding the reach of electric propulsion in commercial maritime applications and advancing the effort toward zero-emission global shipping.  

The companies are already working together on the retrofit of a Lightering Support Vessel owned and operated by AET.

The vessel is being fitted with a plug-in hybrid-electric propulsion system and is expected to operate primarily on battery power after conversion.  

According to the companies, vessel design is already underway. Detailed engineering will begin in the coming months, with construction expected to start in mid-2026. Once operational, the vessel is intended to serve as a model for long-range hybrid-electric propulsion worldwide. 

Fleetzero is incorporated as a shipbuilding and technology company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It develops modular hull construction systems and hybrid-electric propulsion platforms and is engaged in integrating autonomous navigation technologies into vessel design.  

Glosten is a privately held consulting firm founded in 1958 and based in Seattle, Washington. It provides naval architecture, marine engineering, and production engineering services. The company designs vessels across multiple segments, including research ships, ferries, barges, and specialized platforms.  

AET is a global owner and operator of petroleum and chemical tankers. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of MISC Berhad, an international shipping corporation listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. AET manages lightering support vessels and provides logistics solutions for crude oil and petroleum transportation.

Topics:

shipbuilding

electric

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:10

Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

17:00

HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

16:39

Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

16:13

Shipping industry faces USD 2.9 bln bill under EU ETS in 2025 - Drewry

15:56

Seabound wins £1.1 million UK Government grant for carbon and emissions capture at Port of Southampton

15:46

T.S. Lines signs amended contracts worth US$125.6 million for vessel construction

14:23

Port of Oakland container volume surges in July

13:41

Ocean Network Express receives 13,900 TEU vessel ONE SINCERITY from Imabari Shipbuilding

13:12

CSL introduces hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel MV CSL Flexvik

12:53

Containership orderbook reaches record 10.4m TEU, raising supply concerns

12:36

CSSC–CSIC merger enters endgame as trading resumes and delisting review is accepted

11:57

CMB.TECH finalizes merger with Golden Ocean, issues nearly 96 million new shares

10:41

Strategic Marine and Eureka Naval Craft sign MOU to build Aircat Bengal MC in Singapore

10:20

Global Maritime Forum warns fuel supply chains key to scaling methanol and ammonia in shipping

09:41

Maritime Union of Australia warns DP World automation plan threatens jobs and productivity

09:01

Panama Canal Authority submits $5.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

08:56

Shell-FOCOL venture selects Nikkiso for LNG regasification in Bahamas

2025 August 19

18:07

NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

17:32

Damen to supply Stan Tug 1706 ICE for ferry service of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:41

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

14:13

SCZONE signs cooperation agreements with Itochu, Orascom Construction, and Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo

13:37

Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

13:25

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news