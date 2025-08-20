  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CSSC–CSIC merger enters endgame as trading resumes and delisting review is accepted

2025 August 20   12:36

shipbuilding

CSSC–CSIC merger enters endgame as trading resumes and delisting review is accepted

China CSSC Holdings said trading in its shares resumed on August 19 after the company published the results of dissenting-shareholder filings tied to its share-swap merger with China Shipbuilding Industry Company. No valid dissenting claims were recorded during the window, removing a key procedural hurdle.

Separately, the Shanghai Stock Exchange has accepted CSIC’s application for a voluntary delisting, a step that typically precedes the issuance of new CSSC shares to CSIC investors and the formal closing of the transaction.  

Under the approved terms, CSSC will absorb CSIC via a share swap valued at RMB 115.15 billion. After ex-dividend adjustments, the exchange ratio is 1 : 0.1339—each CSIC share converts into 0.1339 CSSC shares.

For investor protection, CSSC offered dissenting shareholders a put-style acquisition right at RMB 30.02 per share, while CSIC provided a cash election at RMB 4.03 per share. CSSC’s disclosure shows zero valid exercises of the acquisition right; CSIC’s delisting request has been formally accepted by the exchange.

Next milestones include the implementation announcement for the swap and the listing of new CSSC shares, followed by the final delisting of CSIC. 

CSSC (China CSSC Holdings) and CSIC are the flagship listed companies under China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC Group). The group-level consolidation of the former “South Shipyard” (CSSC Group) and “North Shipyard” (CSIC Group) was approved in 2019, creating China’s state shipbuilding champion. The listed-company merger, initiated in 2024 and cleared by the China Securities Regulatory Commission in July 2025, is designed to eliminate intra-group overlap and concentrate shipbuilding, repair and marine equipment operations in a single A-share platform. Upon completion, CSIC will be deregistered and CSSC will assume all assets and liabilities.

Topics:

CSSC

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:10

Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

17:00

HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

16:39

Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

16:13

Shipping industry faces USD 2.9 bln bill under EU ETS in 2025 - Drewry

15:56

Seabound wins £1.1 million UK Government grant for carbon and emissions capture at Port of Southampton

15:46

T.S. Lines signs amended contracts worth US$125.6 million for vessel construction

14:23

Port of Oakland container volume surges in July

13:41

Ocean Network Express receives 13,900 TEU vessel ONE SINCERITY from Imabari Shipbuilding

13:12

CSL introduces hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel MV CSL Flexvik

12:53

Containership orderbook reaches record 10.4m TEU, raising supply concerns

11:57

CMB.TECH finalizes merger with Golden Ocean, issues nearly 96 million new shares

11:31

Fleetzero partners with Glosten to design world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel

10:41

Strategic Marine and Eureka Naval Craft sign MOU to build Aircat Bengal MC in Singapore

10:20

Global Maritime Forum warns fuel supply chains key to scaling methanol and ammonia in shipping

09:41

Maritime Union of Australia warns DP World automation plan threatens jobs and productivity

09:01

Panama Canal Authority submits $5.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

08:56

Shell-FOCOL venture selects Nikkiso for LNG regasification in Bahamas

2025 August 19

18:07

NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

17:32

Damen to supply Stan Tug 1706 ICE for ferry service of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:41

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

14:13

SCZONE signs cooperation agreements with Itochu, Orascom Construction, and Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo

13:37

Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

13:25

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news