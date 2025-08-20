  1. Home
2025 August 20

CSL introduces hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel MV CSL Flexvik

CSL has deployed MV CSL Flexvik, an 18,003 DWT hybrid self-loading and unloading vessel, to support marine construction and aggregate logistics across Europe, according to the company's release.

The vessel, delivered on May 31, 2025, from Wulkan Shipyard in Szczecin, Poland, was converted from a conventional bulk carrier into a purpose-built ship designed for flexible and cost-efficient delivery of materials for infrastructure and offshore energy projects.  

MV CSL Flexvik is equipped with two gantry-mounted Sennebogen 870 electric excavators, enabling precise self-loading and self-discharging. Cargo can be discharged via a conveyor belt system with a 45-metre boom or directly with the excavators. The vessel can single-point discharge to a stockpile, transload to another vessel, and handle rock gradings of 1–3 tonnes.  

According to CSL President and CEO Louis Martel, “CSL Flexvik brings a new level of operational flexibility to Europe’s marine construction logistics. Its hybrid configuration, flexible rock-handling capabilities, and direct discharge options offer unmatched flexibility for project-based and industrial customers.”  

The company highlighted several advantages of the vessel: the ability to handle a full range of materials, multiple discharge options including boom discharge and vessel-to-vessel transhipment, support for subsea rock installation logistics, and reduced port time and costs due to self-operating excavators. 

CSL (Canada Steamship Lines) is a division of The CSL Group Inc., a Canadian shipping company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. It operates a fleet of self-unloading bulk carriers in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, transporting dry bulk cargo for various industrial sectors.  

Wulkan Shipyard is a shipbuilding and repair facility located in Szczecin, Poland. It specializes in vessel conversions, repairs, and modernizations, serving both domestic and international clients in the maritime industry.  

Sennebogen is a German manufacturer of cranes, material handlers, and heavy equipment. Established in 1952, the company supplies machinery for industries including construction, recycling, ports, and mining.

