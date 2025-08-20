  1. Home
  Ocean Network Express receives 13,900 TEU vessel ONE SINCERITY from Imabari Shipbuilding

2025 August 20

Singapore-based Ocean Network Express has taken delivery of the container vessel ONE SINCERITY from Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding, according to the company's release.

The handover took place at the company’s Hiroshima yard and was formally announced on August 13.  

The ship has a carrying capacity of 13,932 TEU and is equipped with lashing bridges of up to four tiers. It can handle a large number of refrigerated containers and is compliant with the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code for the transport of hazardous cargo.  

According to the builder, the vessel incorporates design features aimed at higher fuel efficiency, including optimized hull form, energy-saving devices, a twisted rudder, and low-friction hull coatings.

The Energy Efficiency Design Index is reported to achieve a reduction of about 60 percent compared with regulatory baselines.

The ship is fitted with a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system, exhaust gas recirculation, ballast water treatment, and an inventory list required under the Hong Kong Convention on ship recycling.

Concept designs have also been developed for potential conversion to methanol or ammonia fuels and for carbon capture equipment, for which an Approval in Principle has been obtained from the classification society.  

The ONE SINCERITY has an overall length of 335.94 meters, a beam of 51.00 meters, a depth of 30.10 meters, and a gross tonnage of 140,233.

The main engine is a 7G95ME-C10.6, and the service speed is about 22 knots.

The vessel is classed by Lloyd’s Register and registered in Singapore. 

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a global container shipping company incorporated in Singapore. It is jointly owned by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, and operates an integrated fleet on worldwide trades.

Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a privately held Japanese shipbuilder headquartered in Ehime Prefecture. It operates multiple yards across Japan and is one of the country’s largest commercial shipbuilding groups, constructing container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, and other vessel types.  

Lloyd’s Register is a classification society and technical services organization based in the United Kingdom. It provides certification, risk management, and compliance services across the maritime, energy, and industrial sectors.

