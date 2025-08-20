Port of Oakland container volume surges in July

Port of Oakland July container volume marked a strong rebound from June, with volumes climbing sharply as importers moved cargo early to get ahead of the announced August 1 tariff deadlines.

According to the company's release, loaded imports jumped from 70,334 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) in June to 92,392 TEUs in July, a 31.4% increase and the highest monthly import total so far in 2025.

“This kind of front-loading—where cargo owners accelerate shipments to avoid added costs—was clearly the driving force behind the month’s performance,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes.

The lift was not limited to inbound cargo—full exports also rose, moving from 59,593 TEUs in June to 65,595 TEUs in July, an increase of 10.1%. Together, full TEUs totaled 157,987 for the month, up more than 21% from June.

Vessel activity also reflected the uptick in demand. Ninety-five vessels called the Port in July, up from 77 in June—a 23.4% increase—as carriers added more port calls to accommodate the additional volume. Average TEUs per vessel edged down slightly from 2,187 in June, to 2,138 in July, a natural shift when more ships are sharing the load.

Year-to-date, total TEUs through July stand at 1,346,022, keeping the Port 1.9% ahead of 2024’s pace. Loaded imports are tracking 3.5% higher than last year, while loaded exports are up 0.3%. July’s surge underscores how quickly cargo flows can shift in response to announced changes in trade policy.

