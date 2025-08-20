  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Seabound wins £1.1 million UK Government grant for carbon and emissions capture at Port of Southampton

2025 August 20   15:56

ports

Seabound wins £1.1 million UK Government grant for carbon and emissions capture at Port of Southampton

Seabound has received £1.1 million in funding through Round 6 of the UK Government’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC6), according to the company's release.

The grant will support a joint project between Seabound, STAX Engineering and Associated British Ports (ABP) to install a combined carbon and emissions capture system at the Port of Southampton.  

The project aims to integrate Seabound’s carbon capture technology with STAX’s emission capture and control system.

According to the companies, the solution has already been demonstrated at the Port of Long Beach, California in April 2025.

ABP, the UK’s largest port operator, has set a target of net-zero emissions across its operations by 2040. The company has also launched its Energy Ventures Accelerator programme in 2024 to support clean energy start-ups.  

The Southampton initiative will make the port the first in the UK to host a fully integrated system capturing carbon dioxide, sulphur oxides and nitrogen oxides directly from ships at berth.  “This is the first time in the world that carbon and air pollution capture will be combined and deployed at full commercial scale in a port,” said Alisha Fredriksson, CEO and Co-Founder of Seabound.  

lomarlabs, a venture lab launched in 2023 by shipowner Lomar, is supporting Seabound’s commercialisation. Its Managing Director, Stylianos Papageorgiou, described the project as “a breakthrough moment for ports and for the maritime decarbonisation landscape.”  

Seabound’s modular capture units are designed to fit into 20-foot containers and will be integrated into STAX’s barge-based capture system.

The CMDC6 funding will support pre-deployment work, including logistics testing and system refinement, before scaling up to cover key berths at Southampton.  

The project builds on Seabound’s earlier CMDC Round 3 demonstration, in which it reported 78% CO₂ capture and more than 90% SO₂ removal on a commercial vessel.  

UK Maritime Minister Mike Kane said the wider £30 million CMDC6 funding package would be “crucial in supporting the green fuels and technologies of the future” as part of the government’s plan to achieve net zero shipping by 2050. 

Seabound is a private UK-based technology company founded in 2021 that develops modular carbon capture systems for the shipping industry. It has carried out pilot projects with shipping operators including Hapag-Lloyd, Hartmann Group and Heidelberg Materials AG. 

STAX Engineering is a private company that designs and operates patented exhaust capture and filtration systems for ships. Its technology removes particulate matter and nitrogen oxides from vessel emissions without requiring modifications to ships. The company has treated more than 1,100 vessels at berth worldwide.  

Associated British Ports (ABP) is a statutory harbour authority and the UK’s largest port operator, managing 21 ports across England, Scotland and Wales. ABP provides cargo handling, logistics and infrastructure services, and oversees key national import and export routes.  lomarlabs is a corporate venture lab created by shipowner and management company Lomar in 2023. 

Lomar is a UK-based shipping company that owns and manages a fleet of vessels, including container ships, bulk carriers and tankers. It operates globally across multiple shipping segments.  

Topics:

ABP

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:10

Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

17:00

HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

16:39

Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

16:13

Shipping industry faces USD 2.9 bln bill under EU ETS in 2025 - Drewry

15:46

T.S. Lines signs amended contracts worth US$125.6 million for vessel construction

14:23

Port of Oakland container volume surges in July

13:41

Ocean Network Express receives 13,900 TEU vessel ONE SINCERITY from Imabari Shipbuilding

13:12

CSL introduces hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel MV CSL Flexvik

12:53

Containership orderbook reaches record 10.4m TEU, raising supply concerns

12:36

CSSC–CSIC merger enters endgame as trading resumes and delisting review is accepted

11:57

CMB.TECH finalizes merger with Golden Ocean, issues nearly 96 million new shares

11:31

Fleetzero partners with Glosten to design world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel

10:41

Strategic Marine and Eureka Naval Craft sign MOU to build Aircat Bengal MC in Singapore

10:20

Global Maritime Forum warns fuel supply chains key to scaling methanol and ammonia in shipping

09:41

Maritime Union of Australia warns DP World automation plan threatens jobs and productivity

09:01

Panama Canal Authority submits $5.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

08:56

Shell-FOCOL venture selects Nikkiso for LNG regasification in Bahamas

2025 August 19

18:07

NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

17:32

Damen to supply Stan Tug 1706 ICE for ferry service of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:41

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

14:13

SCZONE signs cooperation agreements with Itochu, Orascom Construction, and Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo

13:37

Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

13:25

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news