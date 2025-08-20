  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

2025 August 20   16:39

shipbuilding

Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. began construction of the first 13,600 TEU large container ship (Hull No. H1943A) for Seaspan.  

The vessel, independently developed and designed by Hudong-Zhonghua, has an overall length of about 336 meters, a beam of 51 meters and a depth of 30.2 meters. Its maximum container capacity is 14,132 TEUs, including 2,000 refrigerated container slots.

The ship is equipped with a scrubber and energy-saving devices to allow for future green fuel retrofits and to ensure compliance with international environmental regulations.  

The project covers six ships and uses offshore RMB settlement. Hudong-Zhonghua stated that RMB settlement would reduce foreign exchange risks, enhance profitability and improve competitiveness, while enabling shipowners to lower financing costs and improve trade efficiency.  

The company described the move as aligned with the “national call” and as part of its efforts to strengthen relations with partners and promote RMB internationalization.  

A few days before the keel-laying ceremony, China State Shipbuilding Corporation signed a contract with Seaspan for 12 conventional fuel-powered 9,000 TEU container ships. That contract will also use cross-border RMB settlement.

In October 2024, Seaspan and Hudong-Zhonghua signed an agreement for six 13,600 TEU conventional fuel-powered container ships. 

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, engaged in the design and construction of large vessels including container ships, LNG carriers, and naval ships. It operates shipyards and design institutes primarily in Shanghai.  

Seaspan Corporation is a Hong Kong-based container ship owner and operator, structured as a subsidiary of Atlas Corp. Its business model focuses on providing long-term chartered container ships to global liner companies.  

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is a state-owned enterprise of the People’s Republic of China and the largest shipbuilding group in the country.

Topics:

Seaspan

Hudong Zhonghua

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:10

Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

17:00

HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

16:13

Shipping industry faces USD 2.9 bln bill under EU ETS in 2025 - Drewry

15:56

Seabound wins £1.1 million UK Government grant for carbon and emissions capture at Port of Southampton

15:46

T.S. Lines signs amended contracts worth US$125.6 million for vessel construction

14:23

Port of Oakland container volume surges in July

13:41

Ocean Network Express receives 13,900 TEU vessel ONE SINCERITY from Imabari Shipbuilding

13:12

CSL introduces hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel MV CSL Flexvik

12:53

Containership orderbook reaches record 10.4m TEU, raising supply concerns

12:36

CSSC–CSIC merger enters endgame as trading resumes and delisting review is accepted

11:57

CMB.TECH finalizes merger with Golden Ocean, issues nearly 96 million new shares

11:31

Fleetzero partners with Glosten to design world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel

10:41

Strategic Marine and Eureka Naval Craft sign MOU to build Aircat Bengal MC in Singapore

10:20

Global Maritime Forum warns fuel supply chains key to scaling methanol and ammonia in shipping

09:41

Maritime Union of Australia warns DP World automation plan threatens jobs and productivity

09:01

Panama Canal Authority submits $5.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

08:56

Shell-FOCOL venture selects Nikkiso for LNG regasification in Bahamas

2025 August 19

18:07

NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

17:32

Damen to supply Stan Tug 1706 ICE for ferry service of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:41

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

14:13

SCZONE signs cooperation agreements with Itochu, Orascom Construction, and Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo

13:37

Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

13:25

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news