Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. began construction of the first 13,600 TEU large container ship (Hull No. H1943A) for Seaspan.

The vessel, independently developed and designed by Hudong-Zhonghua, has an overall length of about 336 meters, a beam of 51 meters and a depth of 30.2 meters. Its maximum container capacity is 14,132 TEUs, including 2,000 refrigerated container slots.

The ship is equipped with a scrubber and energy-saving devices to allow for future green fuel retrofits and to ensure compliance with international environmental regulations.

The project covers six ships and uses offshore RMB settlement. Hudong-Zhonghua stated that RMB settlement would reduce foreign exchange risks, enhance profitability and improve competitiveness, while enabling shipowners to lower financing costs and improve trade efficiency.

The company described the move as aligned with the “national call” and as part of its efforts to strengthen relations with partners and promote RMB internationalization.

A few days before the keel-laying ceremony, China State Shipbuilding Corporation signed a contract with Seaspan for 12 conventional fuel-powered 9,000 TEU container ships. That contract will also use cross-border RMB settlement.

In October 2024, Seaspan and Hudong-Zhonghua signed an agreement for six 13,600 TEU conventional fuel-powered container ships.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, engaged in the design and construction of large vessels including container ships, LNG carriers, and naval ships. It operates shipyards and design institutes primarily in Shanghai.

Seaspan Corporation is a Hong Kong-based container ship owner and operator, structured as a subsidiary of Atlas Corp. Its business model focuses on providing long-term chartered container ships to global liner companies.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is a state-owned enterprise of the People’s Republic of China and the largest shipbuilding group in the country.