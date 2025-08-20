  1. Home
2025 August 20   16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. reported revenues of $1.64 billion for the second quarter of 2025, a 15% decrease from $1.93 billion in the same period of 2024.

Net income fell to $24 million from $373 million a year earlier, with diluted earnings per share of $0.19 compared to $3.08.  

Operating income (EBIT) was $149 million, down from $468 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBIT was also $149 million, compared to $488 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA declined 38% year over year to $472 million from $766 million, with a margin of 29% versus 40%.  

Carried volume was 895 thousand TEUs, a 6% decrease from 952 thousand TEUs, while the average freight rate per TEU fell 12% to $1,479 from $1,674.

Net cash generated from operating activities totaled $441 million, compared to $777 million in the prior-year quarter.  

For the first half of 2025, revenues were $3.64 billion, up from $3.49 billion in the first half of 2024. Net income decreased to $320 million from $465 million.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.25 billion, slightly above $1.19 billion a year earlier, while Adjusted EBIT was $612 million versus $655 million.  

ZIM ended the second quarter with net debt of $3.03 billion, compared to $2.88 billion at the end of 2024, and a net leverage ratio of 0.8x, unchanged from December 2024. Total cash position decreased to $2.87 billion from $3.14 billion.  

The company declared a dividend of approximately $7 million, or $0.06 per share, payable on September 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2025.  

ZIM raised its full-year 2025 guidance midpoints and now expects Adjusted EBITDA between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion and Adjusted EBIT between $550 million and $950 million.  

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is an Israel-incorporated global container liner shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ZIM. Founded in 1945, the company operates a fleet serving over 330 ports in more than 100 countries and is subject to reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a foreign private issuer.

