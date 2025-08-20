  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

2025 August 20   17:00

shipbuilding

HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) Co. said Wednesday it has signed a 290 billion-won (US$207 million) agreement to purchase Doosan Enerbility Co.'s Vietnam subsidiary, according to Yonhap.

Under the deal, HD KSOE will take over all shares of Doosan Vina owned by Doosan Enerbility, the South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.  

Established in 2006, Doosan Vina operates a manufacturing complex about 120 kilometers south of Da Nang in central Vietnam and has produced thermal power plant boilers, port cranes and liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant modules.  

HD KSOE said it plans to maintain the subsidiary's existing business while transforming the site into a production base for independent cargo tanks and a regional hub for the company's port crane business in Asia.  

Independent tanks are key components used in LNG-fueled ships, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, ammonia carriers and liquefied carbon dioxide carriers.

Demand for the products is rising due to strengthened environmental regulations by the International Maritime Organization.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE): HD KSOE is a South Korean corporation that functions as an intermediate holding company within HD Hyundai. It oversees the group’s shipbuilding operations and controls several major affiliates engaged in shipbuilding, marine engineering and related industries.  

Doosan Enerbility is a South Korean corporation engaged in power generation equipment and infrastructure projects. It is the successor to Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, reflecting its broader activities in energy and industrial sectors.

Topics:

HD KSOE

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:10

Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

16:39

Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

16:13

Shipping industry faces USD 2.9 bln bill under EU ETS in 2025 - Drewry

15:56

Seabound wins £1.1 million UK Government grant for carbon and emissions capture at Port of Southampton

15:46

T.S. Lines signs amended contracts worth US$125.6 million for vessel construction

14:23

Port of Oakland container volume surges in July

13:41

Ocean Network Express receives 13,900 TEU vessel ONE SINCERITY from Imabari Shipbuilding

13:12

CSL introduces hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel MV CSL Flexvik

12:53

Containership orderbook reaches record 10.4m TEU, raising supply concerns

12:36

CSSC–CSIC merger enters endgame as trading resumes and delisting review is accepted

11:57

CMB.TECH finalizes merger with Golden Ocean, issues nearly 96 million new shares

11:31

Fleetzero partners with Glosten to design world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel

10:41

Strategic Marine and Eureka Naval Craft sign MOU to build Aircat Bengal MC in Singapore

10:20

Global Maritime Forum warns fuel supply chains key to scaling methanol and ammonia in shipping

09:41

Maritime Union of Australia warns DP World automation plan threatens jobs and productivity

09:01

Panama Canal Authority submits $5.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

08:56

Shell-FOCOL venture selects Nikkiso for LNG regasification in Bahamas

2025 August 19

18:07

NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

17:32

Damen to supply Stan Tug 1706 ICE for ferry service of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:41

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

14:13

SCZONE signs cooperation agreements with Itochu, Orascom Construction, and Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Tokyo

13:37

Kongsberg Discovery to acquire core technologies from Argeo’s bankruptcy estate

13:25

COSCO Shipping Ports container traffic up 5.6% year-to-date through July

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news